Worldwide Video Streaming Industry to 2028 - The Video Analytics Segment is Expected to Hold the Prominent Share

DUBLIN , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Streaming Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video streaming market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The factor that drives the global video streaming market is an expansion in the media consumption in digital format across the globe.

The rise in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media, along with the growing access to high internet speed, delivers consumers with an option to access the media content of their choice, be it a report, entertainment, or social activity, anytime and anywhere. Furthermore, Companies are unaware of the different phases of video content delivery, which leads them to invest more than what is required for video creation which hinders the global video streaming market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Video Streaming Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the video streaming software market. Mandatory containment measures and health safety compliances have led to expanded VoD and OTT subscriptions, as most individuals were staying at home. Also, due to sudden disruptions in supply chains across verticals and containment measures, several offices have adopted the 'work-from-home initiative. This has further boosted the use of video streaming for business continuity purposes, such as internal communication, training and development, and large audience engagements across the globe.

Segmental Outlook

The global Video Streaming market is segmented based on the solution, streaming type, deployment type, and end-user. Based on the solution, the market is segmented into transcoding & processing, video analytics, video delivery & distribution, video management, video security, and, others. Based on the streaming type, the market is sub-segmented into live streaming, and on-demand streaming.

Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premises, and on-cloud. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, education, broadcasters, media & operators, healthcare, government, and others. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements. Among these cloud-based segments is expected to be the fastest-growing market as video streaming platforms provide multiple advantages, such as low operational expenses, easy deployment, scalability, and easy collaboration.

The Video Analytics Segment is expected to hold the Prominent Share in the Global Video Streaming Market

The video analytics segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the global video streaming market owing to the factor that boosts the market such as AI-based video analytics are improving efficiencies and delivering many non-security-related insights for businesses, particularly in smart city applications. The companies are including Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to improve their offerings.

For instance, In March 2020, Motorola Solutions launched the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, Avigilon Control Center (ACC) 7.6. ACC 7.6 is the company's latest video management software, allowing various enterprise customers to efficiently observe their facilities through new AI-powered facial recognition features and analytics.

Regional Outlooks

The global Video Streaming market is further segmented based on geography including North America (the US, and Canada), Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Others), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Others), and the Rest of the World (the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America). The market can be analyzed for a particular region or country level as per the requirement. North America is estimated to hold a prominent share in the global video streaming market owing to a significant presence of major players, such as Netflix, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Microsoft Corp. in the region

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Global Video Streaming Market

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global video streaming market due to the rising investment in content creation. Increasingly, India is becoming one of the content hubs, with a wealth of material being created for consumption locally and around the globe. Moreover, the companies are expanding the availability of their video streaming platforms in India owing to the increasing demand for online streaming services in the region.

Several online platforms have been launched in India, which include Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and TVFPlay. These platforms are gaining significance among video streaming users in the region. For instance, in May 2021, Amazon introduced MiniTV, an ad-supported video streaming service that is "completely free" within the Amazon India app. MiniTV is currently available only to users in India.

Market Players Outlook

The major companies serving the global video streaming market include Netflix Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Microsoft Corp, Kaltura, Brightcove, Panopto, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in January 2022,THEO Technologies introduced live streaming low latency platform, hesp.live. It is the HTTP-based low latency real-time video streaming platform that disrupts the industry's standard of multiple seconds and delivers the fastest live streaming solution. Theo Technologies utilizes High-Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) for live video interactivity at a large scale for multiple industries, including betting, gaming, auctioning, sports, and live events.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2021 and forecast to 2028.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global video streaming market. Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where' in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Netflix Inc.

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3. Hulu, LLC

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.4. Google LLC

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.5. Microsoft Corp

3.5.1. Overview

3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.5.4. Recent Developments

3.6. Key Strategy Analysis

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Video Streaming Market by Solution

4.1.1. Transcoding & Processing

4.1.2. Video Analytics

4.1.3. Video Delivery & Distribution

4.1.4. Video Management

4.1.5. Video Security

4.1.6. Others

4.2. Global Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type

4.2.1. Live Streaming

4.2.2. On Demand Streaming

4.3. Global Video Streaming Market by Deployment Type

4.3.1. On Premises Deployment

4.3.2. On-Cloud Deployment

4.4. Global Video Streaming Market by End-User

4.4.1. BFSI

4.4.2. Education

4.4.3. Broadcasters, Media & Operators

4.4.4. Healthcare

4.4.5. Government

4.4.6. Others



5. Regional Analysis

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Adobe Systems, Inc.

6.2. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

6.3. Apple Inc.

6.4. Brightcove Inc.

6.5. China Global Television Network

6.6. Degreed, Inc.

6.7. Haivision

6.8. IBM Corp.

6.9. IQIYI INTERNATIONAL SINGAPORE PTE.LTD.

6.10. Kaltura, Inc.

6.11. Kollective Technology, Inc.

6.12. Panopto, Inc.

6.13. Qumu Corp

6.14. Sonic Foundry, Inc.

6.15. Wowza Media Systems, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt89ux

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets