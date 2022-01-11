Worldwide Vinegar Industry to 2026 - Featuring Australian Vinegar, Mizkan and Aspall Cyder Among Others

Jan 11, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vinegar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vinegar market reached a value of US$ 2.25 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.55 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Vinegar refers to an acidic liquid which is produced by the fermentation of ethanol. It is characterized by a sour taste and is rich in vitamin B-1, riboflavin as well as mineral salts. It is widely used as a marinade, preservative and flavor balancer in the food industry. Apple, coconut, malt, cane, lemon and fig are some of the most common flavors of vinegar available in the market. In recent years, there has also been an increase in the demand for gluten-free and organic vinegar products among health-conscious consumers.
A significant rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products has been witnessed owing to factors such as busy schedules, changing dietary patterns and increasing disposable income levels. As vinegar is used to keep these items fresh and nutritious over longer periods, this trend is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, since vinegar has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, it is also utilized in disinfectants, stain removers, antiperspirants, photographic materials, dyes, medicines and hair conditioners. Moreover, wood vinegar is extensively used by farmers for improving seed germination, soil enrichment and root growth stimulation.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the key players include:
- Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.
- Australian Vinegar
- Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.
- Kraft Heinz Company
- Mizkan
- Shanxi Shuita Vinegar
- Castelo Alimentos S/A
- Burg Groep B.V.
- Aspall Cyder
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Vinegar Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Source
5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Degree of Competition
5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
7 Market by Product Type
7.1 Balsamic Vinegar
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.3 Breakup by Region
7.2 Red Wine Vinegar
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 Breakup by Region
7.3 Cider Vinegar
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.3.3 Breakup by Region
7.4 Rice Vinegar
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.4.3 Breakup by Region
7.5 White Vinegar
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.5.3 Breakup by Region
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.6.3 Breakup by Region
8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Natural
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Synthetic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Institutional
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Convenience Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Speciality Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Online
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
12 Vinegar Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.
16.2 Australian Vinegar
16.3 Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.
16.4 Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.
16.5 Kraft Heinz Company
16.6 Mizkan
16.7 Shanxi Shuita Vinegar
16.8 Castelo Alimentos S/A
16.9 Burg Groep B.V.
16.10 Aspall Cyder
