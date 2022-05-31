Worldwide Viscosupplementation Industry to 2027 - Players Include Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet Among Others

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viscosupplementation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global viscosupplementation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global viscosupplementation market to grow with a CAGR of 6.76 % over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on viscosupplementation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on viscosupplementation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global viscosupplementation market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global viscosupplementation market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The growing spending on the research and innovations of viscosupplementation may also be anticipated to drive the growth of the global viscosupplementation market during the forecast period

2) Restraints

The lack of product penetration in underdeveloped nations is also expected to hinder the growth of the global viscosupplementation market

3) Opportunities

The increasing importance of the use of viscosupplementation treatment over sports injuries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global market throughout the forecasting period

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the viscosupplementation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the viscosupplementation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global viscosupplementation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Viscosupplementation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Viscosupplementation Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Viscosupplementation Market



4. Viscosupplementation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Viscosupplementation Market by Product

5.1. Single Injection

5.2. Three Injections

5.3. Five Injections



6. Global Viscosupplementation Market by Application

6.1. Knee Osteoarthritis

6.2. Hip Osteoarthritis

6.3. Hand Osteoarthritis



7. Global Viscosupplementation Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Viscosupplementation Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Viscosupplementation Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Viscosupplementation Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Viscosupplementation Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Viscosupplementation Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Viscosupplementation Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Viscosupplementation Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Viscosupplementation Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Viscosupplementation Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Viscosupplementation Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Viscosupplementation Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Viscosupplementation Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Viscosupplementation Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Sanofi

8.2.2. Anika Therapeutics, Inc

8.2.3. Seikagaku Corporation

8.2.4. Zimmer Biomet

8.2.5. Smith & Nephew Plc

8.2.6. LG Life Sciences Ltd

8.2.7. Lifecore Biomedical, LLC

8.2.8. Ferring B.V.,

8.2.9. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

8.2.10. Bioventus

