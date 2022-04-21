Worldwide Vision Care Industry to 2027 - Featuring Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision and Bausch Health Companies Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vision Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vision care market reached a value of US$ 66.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 83.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Vision assists in performing everyday activities, such as viewing, writing and reading. It also impacts the ability of an individual to work and communicate with others. However, there has been a significant rise in the number of people suffering from vision-related ailments, such as cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctivitis and retinal detachment. This can be accredited to sedentary lifestyles, growing geriatric population and rising pollution levels. As a result, there is an increase in the development and production of different vision care medicines, which are available in the form of pills, ointments and drops across the globe.



An unhealthy diet and the rising number of chronic conditions have led to a rise in the occurrence of associated vision ailments, which can lead to partial or complete vision loss. Consequently, there is an increase in the demand for vision care products worldwide.

Apart from this, numerous international organizations are focusing on research and development (R&D) projects to introduce more efficient products. They are also offering several product variants with improved quality and services to expand their consumer base.

Besides this, the flourishing e-commerce sector and the growing awareness about visual impairment caused by UV rays are also propelling the market growth. Some of the key vendors in the industry are also focusing on the prevention of visual impairments with the help of advanced technologies. Moreover, new treatments, such as gene therapy, computerized eye evaluations and stem cell therapy, are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CooperVision, Inc. (Cooper Companies, Inc.)

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Essilor International

Novartis International AG

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global vision care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vision care market?

Which are the popular product types in the industry?

Which are the major distribution channels in the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vision care market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

How are vision care products manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vision Care Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Glass Lenses

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Contact Lenses

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Intraocular Lenses

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Contact Solutions

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Lasik Equipment

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Artificial Tears

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Retail Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Online Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Clinics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Hospitals

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Vision Care Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 CooperVision, Inc. (Cooper Companies, Inc.)

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Essilor International

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Novartis International AG

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis

