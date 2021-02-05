Worldwide Visitor Management System Industry to 2025 - Favorable Government Support with Regulatory Compliance Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Visitor Management System Market (2020-2025) by Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Visitor Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 870 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,602.9 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13%.



Key factors such as the rising security breaches at various customer touchpoints have demanded a need for systemic regulatory compliance to address these security-related issues. Additionally, there has been a growing adoption of software-based security solutions in developing Visitor Management Systems (VMS). These solutions are likely to prevent unwanted visitors by tracking them through VMS's various surveillance mechanisms. This has fuelled the demand for a visitor management system market across multiple industry sectors. Besides, the preference for paper-less administration activities is likely to drive the growth of this market further.



The issues related to data vulnerability and considerably slow amounts of customer adoption rates in deployment attributed to the hindrances in solution deployment and low awareness are likely to restrain the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Security Breaches

Rising Regulatory Compliance with the Adoption of Data Protection Regulations such as GDPR, And ITAR etc.

Increasing Adoption of Software-Based Security Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Paper-Less Administrative Activities

Restraints

Slow Progress in Customer Adaptation

High Data Vulnerability Issues

Opportunities

Increase in Investments from Governments in Smart Infrastructure

Mounting Use of AI, IoT, and Big Data to Get a Better Visitor Management System

Favorable Government Support with Regulatory Compliance

Growing Need to Access Visitor Records across Various Touch Points

Challenges

Low Awareness about the Visitor Management Systems

The Global Visitor Management System Market is segmented further based on Component, Application, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical, and Geography.



Global Visitor Management System Market, By Component

Introduction

Software

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and integration

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Application

Introduction

Historical Visitor Tracking

Compliance Management And Fraud Detection

Security Management

Parking Management

Meeting Room Management

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Deployment

Introduction

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Vertical

Introduction

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Telecom and Information Technology

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

Government and Defence

Others (logistics, media, and entertainment)

Global Visitor Management System Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Envoy, Veristream, Proxyclick, Traction Guest, Greetly, Tyco, ATT Systems, Visito, Honeywell Access Control, Quantum Automation, Chubb Fire & Security Ltd, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.



