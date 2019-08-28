Worldwide VoLTE Market Revenues Grew 16 Percent Y/Y in 2Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) infrastructure market revenues grew 16 percent Year-over-Year (Y/Y) in 2Q 2019, as the Asia Pacific region took the leading role in licenses shipped, growing 62 percent Y/Y.

"It appears the tipping point of preparing 5G networks for voice with VoLTE is upon us as indicated by the growth rate we saw in 2Q 2019," said Dave Bolan, senior analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "Licenses shipped to service providers in China and India accounted for most of the 62 percent growth in the Asia Pacific region. With 5G services expected to launch in October 2019, Chinese service providers are aggressively trying to migrate their 1.2 B LTE subscribers to VoLTE. Currently only about half are using VoLTE," continued Bolan.

"In addition, the market in India is seeing a rapid shift to VoLTE services. For example, service provider Reliance Jio, had over 331 M VoLTE subscribers with a 54 percent Y/Y growth rate," Bolan added.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Carrier IP Telephony report include:

The top three ranking VoLTE vendors were Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson

Circuit switched core market revenues were down 21 percent Y/Y

The IMS Core market revenues were up 13 percent Y/Y

The Carrier IP Telephony market was up 5 percent Y/Y

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Carrier IP Telephony Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, shipments, and average selling prices for both wireline and wireless voice core markets. The segments include softswitches, media gateways, session border controllers, voice application servers, IMS CSCF and HSS, and legacy mobile switching centers. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

