Worldwide Warehouse Automation Market to 2025 - Key Trends and Developments

The report on the global warehouse automation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global warehouse automation market to grow with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on warehouse automation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on warehouse automation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global warehouse automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global warehouse automation market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid rise of global E-commerce and expectations for shorter delivery times

Rising awareness of industries to increase the efficiency of the warehouse and reduce the capital spent on labor

2) Restraints

High set up cost and lack of skilled labor force

3) Opportunities

Rising usage of IoT and technologies for real-time data management and big data analytics

Segment Covered

The global warehouse automation market is segmented on the basis of robot type, system, and payload capacity.



The Global Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

SCARA Robots

Cartesian Robots

The Global Warehouse Automation Market by System

Pick & Place

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

The Global Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

0.5 Kg - 10 Kg

11 Kg - 80 Kg

81 Kg - 180 Kg

181 - 300 Kg

301 - 900 Kg

More Than 900 Kg

Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

FANUC Corporation

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Omron Corporation

IAM Robotics

Magazino GmbH

Locus Robotics

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the warehouse automation market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the warehouse automation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global warehouse automation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Warehouse Automation Market Highlights

2.2. Warehouse Automation Market Projection

2.3. Warehouse Automation Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Warehouse Automation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Robot Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by System

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Payload Capacity

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Warehouse Automation Market



4. Warehouse Automation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

5.1. Mobile Robots

5.2. Articulated Robots

5.3. Cylindrical Robots

5.4. SCARA Robots

5.5. Cartesian Robots



6. Global Warehouse Automation Market by System

6.1. Pick & Place

6.2. Palletizing & De-palletizing

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Packaging



7. Global Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

7.1. 0.5 Kg - 10 Kg

7.2. 11 Kg - 80 Kg

7.3. 81 Kg - 180 Kg

7.4. 181 - 300 Kg

7.5. 301 - 900 Kg

7.6. More Than 900 Kg



8. Global Warehouse Automation Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

8.1.2. North America Warehouse Automation Market by System

8.1.3. North America Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

8.1.4. North America Warehouse Automation Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

8.2.2. Europe Warehouse Automation Market by System

8.2.3. Europe Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

8.2.4. Europe Warehouse Automation Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Automation Market by System

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Automation Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Warehouse Automation Market by Robot Type

8.4.2. RoW Warehouse Automation Market by System

8.4.3. RoW Warehouse Automation Market by Payload Capacity

8.4.4. RoW Warehouse Automation Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Warehouse Automation Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. ABB Ltd.

9.2.2. FANUC Corporation

9.2.3. Kuka AG

9.2.4. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

9.2.5. Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

9.2.6. Honeywell International, Inc.

9.2.7. Omron Corporation

9.2.8. IAM Robotics

9.2.9. Magazino GmbH

9.2.10. Locus Robotics



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



