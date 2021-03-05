Worldwide Waste Management and Remediation Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring Waste Management, Clean Harbors and Stericycle Among Others

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Management and Remediation Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global waste management and remediation services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global waste management and remediation services market is expected to grow from $504.14 billion in 2020 to $542.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $679.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the waste management and remediation services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Waste Management and Remediation Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider waste management and remediation services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The waste management and remediation services market section of the report gives context. It compares the waste management and remediation services market with other segments of the commercial services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, waste management and remediation services indicators comparison.

Major companies in the waste management and remediation services market include Waste Management Inc; Republic Services Inc; Clean Harbors; Stericycle Inc and Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.



The waste management and remediation services market consists of sales of waste management and remediation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide waste collection, treatment and disposal services, remediation services, operate materials recovery facilities, or provide septic tank pumping and related services. The waste management and remediation services market is segmented into waste collection; waste treatment and disposal; remediation services; and other waste management services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global waste management and remediation services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global waste management and remediation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global waste management and remediation services market.



Waste management and remediation services are increasingly using sensors for managing waste collected. A sensor is a device that detects and responds to some type of input from the physical environment. The specific input could be light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other environmental phenomena. Sensors let waste management companies know that bins are full and need to be serviced. Sensor technology can also be used to sort recyclables quickly and efficiently, thereby reducing manual work and encouraging higher recycling rates. This enables companies to have a complete visibility of containers which helps them to reduce the costs. For instance, the OnePlus Metro from OnePlus Systems is an ultrasonic trash can sensor that lets waste management companies determine if waste containers are full.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Waste Management and Remediation Services



9. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, Segmentation by Application

11.3. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market, Segmentation by Mode

12. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Metrics

12.1. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

14. Western Europe Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

15. Eastern Europe Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

16. North America Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

17. South America Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

18. Middle East Waste Management and Remediation Services Market

19. Africa Waste Management and Remediation Services Market



20. Waste Management and Remediation Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. Waste Management Inc

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products and Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Republic Services Inc

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products and Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Clean Harbors

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. Stericycle Inc

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products and Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products and Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Waste Management and Remediation Services Market



22. Market Background: Commercial Services Market

22.1. Commercial Services Market Characteristics

22.2. Commercial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

22.3. Global Commercial Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

22.4. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

22.5. Global Commercial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



23. Recommendations

23.1. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Countries

23.2. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Segments

23.3. Global Waste Management and Remediation Services Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies



24. Appendix

24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report

24.2. Abbreviations

24.3. Currencies

24.4. Research Inquiries

24.5. About the Publisher



25. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va5gz3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

