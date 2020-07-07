Worldwide Watermelon Ketone Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Watermelon Ketone - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Watermelon Ketone market accounted for $0.22 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $0.36 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of working women and increasing trend of using aromatic personal care are the major factors driving the market growth. However, availability of large number of alternatives such as essential oils is the restraining factor for the market growth.

Watermelon Ketone also known as calone, is used as a component in scents as it is watery and fresh. it was later supplemented into various perfumes of the marine trend. it is one of the essential substance, which helped to define modern perfumes.



Based on application, the perfumes segment is likely to have a huge demand because it is pure and fresh, the melon and fruit. It is the gentle sweet breath, also have the ocean, algae, give the fantasy sensation of people. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in health concerns in consumers and demand in traditional ayurvedic treatments.



Some of the key players profiled in the Watermelon Ketone Market include TCI, 3B Scientific, Adamas Reagent, Alfa Chemistry, BOC Sciences, Energy Chemical, J & K SCIENTIFIC, Shanghai Aladdin Bio-Chem Technology, Waterstone Technology and XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Watermelon Ketone Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Powder

5.3 Liquid



6 Global Watermelon Ketone Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Perfumes

6.3 Cleaning Products

6.4 Cosmetics



7 Global Watermelon Ketone Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Downstream Industry

7.3 Industry Chain Structure

7.4 Upstream Raw Materials



8 Global Watermelon Ketone Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 TCI

10.2 3B Scientific

10.3 Adamas Reagent

10.4 Alfa Chemistry

10.5 BOC Sciences

10.6 Energy Chemical

10.7 J & K SCIENTIFIC

10.8 Shanghai Aladdin Bio-Chem Technology

10.9 Waterstone Technology

10.10 XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm



