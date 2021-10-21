Worldwide WealthTech Solution Industry to 2028 - Increasing Number of Banks Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global WealthTech Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Services), End User (Banks, Wealth Management Firms, and Others), Organization Size, and Deployment Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wealthtech solution market is expected to grow from US$ 54.62 million in 2021 to US$ 137.44 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2028.

WealthTech solutions assist clients in achieving their financial objectives. The solutions offer various benefits such as improved portfolio management, asset liquidity, cost transparency, and increased customer service. These benefits are driving the demand for WealthTech solutions. In addition, the solutions are utilized for wealth planning management, digitizing process/outsourcing automation, retirement savings, digital customer relationship management, and comprehensive financial data analysis. Strategic planning for integrated employer stock modelling, cash flows, sophisticated tax planning, strategic estate planning, and legacy planning can be done by using WealthTech products. All these advantages drive the growth of the wealthtech solution market.

The increasing adoption of automation solutions across industries is fueling the growth of the wealthtech solution market. By using Wealthtech solutions, small consulting companies and major banks can understand new generation client demands, such as tech-enabled financial solutions, automatic rebalancing, and portfolio building. Wealthtech's key players are focused on changing the sector by finding inefficiencies throughout the financial services value chain. However, the market growth is hampered by the high cost of wealthtech solutions and the lack of financial investing expertise, processes, resources, methodologies, and money.



Based on component, the wealthtech solution market is bifurcated into solution and services. In 2020, the solution segment led the market, accounting for a larger share in the market. By end user, the wealthtech solution market is segmented into banks, wealth management firms, and others. In 2020, the wealth management firms segment accounted for the largest market share. Based on organization size, the wealthtech solution market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2020, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger market share. By deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. In 2020, the cloud-based segment accounted for a larger market share. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.



A few key companies operating in the wealthtech solution market are FinMason, Inc.; aixigo AG; InvestCloud, Inc.; WealthTechs Inc.; Valuefy Solutions Private Limited; 3rd-eyes analytics AG; BlackRock, Inc.; Synechron; Wealthfront Inc.; and InvestSuite.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. WealthTech Solution Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. WealthTech Solutions Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Surge in Demand for Financial Analytics Services

5.1.2 Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Different Verticals

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Security Concerns Associated with WealthTech Solutions

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Number of Banks

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Financial Analytics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. WealthTech Solution Market - Global Analysis

6.1 WealthTech Solution Market Global Overview

6.2 WealthTech Solution Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. WealthTech Solutions Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 WealthTech Solutions Market Breakdown, by Component, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Solution: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)



8. WealthTech Solutions Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 WealthTech Solutions Market Breakdown, by End User, 2020 and 2028

8.3 Banks

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Banks: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8.4 Wealth Management Firms

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Wealth Management Firms: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)



9. WealthTech Solutions Market Analysis - By Organization Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 WealthTech Solutions Market Breakdown, by Organization Size, 2020 and 2028

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Large Enterprises: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

9.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)



10. WealthTech Solutions Market Analysis - By Deployment Mode

10.1 Overview

10.2 WealthTech Solutions Market Breakdown, by Deployment Mode, 2020 and 2028

10.3 Cloud-Based

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Cloud-Based: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)

10.4 On-Premises

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 On-Premises: WealthTech Solutions Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)



11. WealthTech Solution Market - Geographic Analysis



12. WealthTech Solution Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 South America



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 FinMason, Inc.

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 aixigo AG

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 InvestCloud

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 WealthTechs Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Valuefy

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 BlackRock, Inc.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Synechron

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Wealthfront Inc.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 InvestSuite

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 3rd Eyes Analytics

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix



