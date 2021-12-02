Worldwide Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Industry to 2026 - Featuring 10x Genomics, Abbott Diagnostics and Agilent Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis - 2022 to 2026 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer related activity has suffered. Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players is racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2. Introduction and Market Definition

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.3 Industry Structure

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

4.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

4.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

4.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

4.3.4 llumina

4.3.5 ION

4.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

4.3.7 Roche 454

4.3.8 SOLiD

4.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

4.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

4.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencingt be used for?

4.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

4.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

4.3.11 Linked Reads

4.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

4.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

4.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing

4.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

4.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

4.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization

4.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry

4.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

4.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques



5 WGES Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

5.3 WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

5.4 Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition

5.5 Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

5.6 Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

5.7 Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

5.8 Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

5.9 Variantyx Raises $20M

5.10 Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

5.11 Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

5.12 Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

5.13 Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

5.14 Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

5.15 Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

5.16 M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

5.17 Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

5.18 GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

5.19 NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

5.20 Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.21 C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

5.22 Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

5.23 UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

5.24 Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

5.25 Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

5.26 MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

5.27 Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

5.28 Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

5.29 Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

5.30 NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

5.31 UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M

5.32 WGS may help with disease outbreaks

5.33 Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

5.34 Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

5.35 Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

5.36 Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

5.37 Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 23andME Inc.

6.3 Abbott Diagnostics

6.4 AccuraGen Inc.

6.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.6 Admera Health, LLC

6.7 Agena Bioscience, Inc.

6.8 Agilent

6.9 Akonni Biosystems

6.10 Ancestry.com LLC

6.11 Anchor Dx

6.12 ArcherDx, Inc.

6.13 ARUP Laboratories

6.14 Asuragen

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 BioGenex

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.28 Bio-Techne

6.29 C2i Genomics

6.30 Cancer Genetics

6.31 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.32 CellMax Life

6.33 Centogene

6.34 Chronix Biomedical

6.35 Circulogene

6.36 Clear Labs

6.37 Clinical Genomics

6.38 Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

6.39 Cynvenio

6.40 Dante Labs

6.41 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.42 Day Zero Diagnostics

6.43 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.44 Epic Sciences

6.45 Epigenomics AG.

6.46 Eurofins Scientific

6.47 Excellerate Bioscience

6.48 Exosome Diagnostics

6.49 Fabric Genomics

6.50 Fluidigm Corp

6.51 Freenome

6.52 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.53 Fujirebio

6.54 Fulgent Genetics

6.55 GE Global Research

6.56 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

6.57 Gencove

6.58 Genedrive

6.59 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.60 Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

6.61 Genewiz

6.62 Genomic Health

6.63 Genomics England

6.64 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

6.65 GenomOncology

6.66 Genzyme Corporation

6.67 Grail, Inc.

6.68 Grifols

6.69 Guardant Health

6.70 Guardiome

6.71 HeiScreen

6.72 Helix

6.73 Helomics

6.74 Hologic

6.75 Horizon Discovery

6.76 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.77 Human Longevity, Inc.

6.78 iCellate

6.79 Illumina

6.80 Incell Dx

6.81 Inivata

6.82 Invitae Corporation

6.83 Invivoscribe

6.84 Karius

6.85 Macrogen

6.86 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.87 MDx Health

6.88 Medgenome

6.89 Meridian Bioscience

6.90 Mesa Biotech

6.91 MIODx

6.92 miR Scientific

6.93 MNG Labs

6.94 Molecular MD

6.95 NantHealth, Inc.

6.96 Natera

6.97 Nebula Genomics

6.98 NeoGenomics

6.99 New Oncology

6.100 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

6.101 Omega Bioservices

6.102 OncoDNA

6.103 OpGen

6.104 ORIG3N, Inc.

6.105 Origene Technologies

6.106 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.107 Panagene

6.108 Perkin Elmer

6.109 Personal Genome Diagnostics

6.110 Personalis

6.111 Precipio

6.112 PrecisionMed

6.113 Promega

6.114 Protagen Diagnostics

6.115 Qiagen Gmbh

6.116 Quantumdx

6.117 Regeneron

6.118 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.119 Roswell Biotechnologies

6.120 Seegene

6.121 Sequencing.com

6.122 Siemens Healthineers

6.123 simfo GmbH

6.124 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.125 SkylineDx

6.126 Stratos Genomics

6.127 Sure Genomics, Inc.

6.128 Sysmex

6.129 Sysmex Inostics

6.130 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.131 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.132 Veritas Genetics

6.133 Volition

7 The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country

7.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.2.1 Table - Global Market by Application

7.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Application - Base Year

7.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Application - Final Year

7.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Application - Share by Year

7.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Application - Segment Growth

7.3 Global Market by Organism - Overview

7.3.1 Table - Global Market by Organism

7.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Base Year

7.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Final Year

7.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Share by Year

7.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Organism - Segment Growth

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Product

7.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison

7.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year

7.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - Final Year

7.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year

7.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segment Growth

8 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Application

8.1 Research

8.1.1 Table Research - by Country

8.1.2 Chart - Research Growth

8.2 Clinical Human

8.2.1 Table Clinical Human - by Country

8.2.2 Chart - Clinical Human Growth

8.3 Clinical Tumor

8.3.1 Table Clinical Tumor - by Country

8.3.2 Chart - Clinical Tumor Growth

8.4 Clinical Pathogen

8.4.1 Table Clinical Pathogen - by Country

8.4.2 Chart - Clinical Pathogen Growth

8.5 Direct to Consumer

8.5.1 Table Direct to Consumer - by Country

8.5.2 Chart - Direct to Consumer Growth

8.6 Agriculture/Other

8.6.1 Table Agriculture/Other - by Country

8.6.2 Chart - Agriculture/Other Growth

9 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

9.1 Human

9.1.1 Table Human - by Country

9.1.2 Chart - Human Growth

9.2 Pathogen

9.2.1 Table Pathogen - by Country

9.2.2 Chart - Pathogen Growth

9.3 Other Organism

9.3.1 Table Other Organism - by Country

9.3.2 Chart - Other Organism Growth

10 Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Product

10.1 Instruments

10.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country

10.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth

10.2 Reagents

10.2.1 Table Reagents - by Country

10.2.2 Chart - Reagent Growth

10.3 Analysis

10.3.1 Table Analysis - by Country

10.3.2 Chart - Analysis Growth

10.4 Software & Other

10.4.1 Table Software & Other - by Country

10.4.2 Chart - Software & Other Growth

11 Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing



12 Appendices

