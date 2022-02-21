Worldwide Window Film Industry to 2028 - Featuring Eastman Chemical, 3M and Toray Plastics Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Window Film Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Window Film market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2028. Window film is a self-adhesive polyester film that is generally used to coat glass surfaces. These films help the existing glass used in automobiles, households, and commercial buildings to upgrade solar control, provide safety, and improve aesthetics. Since glass is designed to act as a barrier from exterior factors such as the wind, sunlight, rain, etc., and also provide a natural view of the outside world, it does protect from solar energy or sunlight, comprised of heat, light, and UV Rays. Almost 90% of the energy that hits the glass is transmitted through it.

Therefore, to protect from these harmful rays, solar control window films are applied that nearly block around 80% of the solar radiation. The special dyes and applied nanotechnology within the film provide a barrier either by absorbing the energy or by blocking the radiations.



The window film market is anticipated to grow in the future owing to its growing demand for residential, commercial, and automotive uses. The rising urbanization has led to the growth of huge infrastructure across various regions which in turn fuels the global window market. Moreover, the improvement in housing facilities and the rising demand for protective automobiles could further contribute to the growth of the market.



Increasing Use of Window Film in Residential and Commercial Sectors to Fuel the Market Growth



Window films are widely used in various industries including automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles. The aerospace industry is known to utilize these films to provide rigidity and strength to the windows to protect the interiors from high exposure to sunlight. Also, these films make it easy to clean the windows and enhance aesthetics to become presentable. Furthermore, the films are quite economical and lightweight which makes them an excellent choice for road vehicles and marine vehicles for protection purposes.



However, limited awareness about the films and guaranteed issues could be some factors that may restrain the market in the forecast period.



The Automotive Segment to Observe a Growth in the Market



Based on end-use the market is segmented into automotive, commercial, residential, marine, and others. The Automotive segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing use of automotive across the world for feasibility. Also, the rising demand to develop protected vehicles and avoid damages has been expected to be a major driver for the segment. Based on the product, the Window Film market is segmented into sun control, security and safety, privacy, and decorative. The sun control segment occupied a larger share in the market owing to the need for sun protection in almost every sector whether commercial or residential.



North America Occupied the Largest Market Share and Continues to Stay in the Lead



North America occupied the largest market share in the window film market owing to various factors such as the growing technological advancements, rising commercial and residential sectors, and the presence of key market players in the region. Europe is the second most active market but due to stringent lockdown rules in the COVID 19 pandemic, the market value has subsequently decreased in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the huge population in the region and growing commercialization across regions like India and Japan.



Players to Focus on Expansions to Keep a Strong Presence in the Market



The global Window Film market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR due to the presence of various companies including Eastman Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, 3M, Toray Plastics, Johnson Window Films, Inc., Madico Inc., Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd., American Standard Window Film, Armolan Window Film, and Garware Sun control among others.



Eastman Chemical Company: Eastman Chemical is expanding its production processes in Germany in January 2020 as announced by the company. The manufacturing unit is going to be based in the region to fulfill the growing demands for laminating and paint-protected films.

