Worldwide Window Films Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation and Armolan Greece Among Others

The global window films demand stood at 1.314 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 1.915 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.79% until 2030.

Window films are polymer films that are applied onto windows of automotive or buildings to protect from UV rays and reduce glare. They are of several types including UV blocking films, decorative films, privacy films, safety and security films, insulating films, and others. Major end-use industries for window films are automotive, building and construction, and marine. Increasing demand from automotive and construction is expected to drive the demand for window films during the forecast period. Demand growth from other sectors includes the marine sector. Application of window films requires technical expertise therefore the requirement of technical expertise is expected to hinder the demand growth for window films for the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for smart glass is also expected to hinder the demand growth for window films.

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. Automotive and construction were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had an impact on the demand for window films for the first half of 2020. The demand for window films fell during the coronavirus pandemic due to the reduction of demand from the automotive and construction sector coupled with the logistical constraints that came with the coronavirus pandemic.

Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for window films due to the increasing demand of application industries such as automotive and construction. Moreover, increasing population and subsequent urbanization in economies like India and China coupled with the growing number of industries using window films is another factor influencing demand growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing efforts towards the reduction of carbon footprint by applying cooling films in buildings is also another factor propelling the demand for window films in Asia-Pacific.

To assess the demand-supply scenario of window films which covers production, demand and supply of window films market globally.

To analyse and forecast the market size of window films .

To classify and forecast global window films market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global window films market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global window films market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of window films.

Major players for window films globally include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Armolan Greece, Eastman Chemical Company, Johnson Window Films, Inc, Hyosung Chemical, Lintec Corporation, Rayno Window Film, Saint-Gobain, American Standard Window Film, Toray Plastics, Garware Suncontrol, Reflective Window Films.

Market, by Type-UV Blocking Films, Decorative Films, Privacy Films, Safety and Security Films, Insulating Films

Market, by End Use- Automotive, Construction, and Marine.

Market, by Sales Channel-Direct/Institutional Sales, Indirect Sales

Market, by Region-North America, APAC, Europe , MEA, South America

