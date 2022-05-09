Worldwide Wireless Testing Industry to 2027 - Featuring EXFO, Keysight Technologies and Viavi Solutions Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless testing market reached a value of US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wireless testing refers to the process of evaluating the capacity of a device for connecting with other electronic gadgets and networks. It aids in performing various operational tasks, verifying regulating compliances, examining device interoperability performance, and ensuring users safety of wireless devices. This, in turn, assists enterprises in enhancing security operations and eliminating the risk of unusual activities. On account of these properties, wireless testing finds extensive applications across various industries. At present, it is commercially categorized based on varying technologies used, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and long-term evaluation (LTE).



Wireless Testing Market Trends

The widespread adoption of wireless testing across various industrial verticals, such as telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication and information technology (IT), on account of increasing instances of cyberattacks and fraudulent activities, is one of the prime factors currently driving the market growth. In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions, for performing real-time machine data transfers and ensuring optimal security are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the advent of next-generation wireless machinery for designing interface, testing mobile devices and introducing multiple-antenna solutions, including multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO), long-term evolution (LTE) advanced, and beamforming is contributing to the market growth. The sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent deployment of work-from-home (WFH) corporate model has intensified the risks of data vulnerability, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and escalating investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for executing pre-conformance evaluation and optimizing the performance of cellular and deployed networks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anritsu Corporation, Bureau Veritas, Dekra SE, Electro Magnetic Test Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EXFO Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, SGS S.A., Thales Group, TUV Rheinland and Viavi Solutions Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global wireless testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wireless testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Offering

6.1 Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Wi-Fi

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bluetooth

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 2G/3G

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 4G/LTE

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 5G

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 IT and Telecommunication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Energy and Power

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Medical Devices

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Aerospace and Defense

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Anritsu Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Bureau Veritas

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Dekra SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Electro Magnetic Test Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Eurofins Scientific

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 EXFO Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Intertek Group PLC

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Keysight Technologies

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 SGS S.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Thales Group

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 TUV Rheinland

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Viavi Solutions Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw7jfz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets