Worldwide Wood Preservatives Industry to 2030 - Featuring Borax, KMG Chemicals, Kop-Coat and Koppers Among Others

Wood preservatives are the chemicals that aid in extending the life of wood, engineered wood, and wood structures by protecting them from fungal rot or decay, molds, insects, and sapstain. Wood preservatives are used in residential as well as industrial applications. For instance, due to easy maintenance benefits of wood preservatives, it is extensively used in hardwood floorings.



Increasing use of wood and wood products due to high demand for wooden architecture and furniture and rising concerns regarding use of toxic preservatives, in turn is driving demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives. Moreover, increase in the standard of living of people backed by use of premium wood decoratives is further anticipated to drive the global wood preservatives market.



North America held a dominant position in the global wood preservatives market in 2021, owing to rise in industrial application of wood preservatives for utility poles, railway ties and various other applications. Moreover, growth in construction and industrial sectors has further augmented growth of the wood preservatives market in North America.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global wood preservatives market over the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities in region. For instance, in 2021, the government of China had planned to invest US$ 2.3 Trillion on infrastructure projects.

This further fuelled residential application of wood preservatives thereby, propelling growth of the wood preservatives market in the region. Moreover, rise in disposable income of the middle class people, allowed them to purchase luxury products such as wooden furniture and wooden artifacts, which had a positive impact on the wood preservatives market in the region.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of global wood preservatives market, and provides market size (US$ billion & KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It profiles key players in the global wood preservatives market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include LANXESS AG, Cabot Microelectronics, BASF Wolman GmbH, Borax Inc., KMG Chemicals Inc., Kop-Coat Inc. Koppers Inc., Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Arxada, Remmers AG.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wood preservatives market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, wood preservatives manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wood preservatives market

