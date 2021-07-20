Worldwide Workforce Management Industry to 2026 - Adoption of Workforce Management Solutions by SMEs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Workforce Management Market (2021-2026) by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Function, Operating System, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Workforce Management Market is estimated to be USD 6.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.2 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The rise in the high volumes of workforce data has led to rising demand for workforce optimization in different organizations. With the advancements of technology, there has been increased automation at workplaces, followed by adopting cloud-based workforce management solutions. These data analysis can be a valuable source for maintaining and tracking the workforce and increasing the workforce's productivity, workforce effectiveness, and employee engagement. Thus, these solutions are widely being adopted in different industry sectors and are positively impacting market growth.



The high costs of software deployment and the workforce management solution's training costs are likely to restrain the market growth. Also, data privacy concerns can limit the growth of the market further.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Automation in Workplaces

Adoption of Workforce Analytics

Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Training and Software Deployment

Privacy and Security Concerns

Opportunities

The emergence of App-Based Workforce Management Solutions

Adoption of Workforce Management Solutions by SMEs

Advancements in Industrial IT Infrastructure

Challenges

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Workforce Management in Developing Countries

Resistance to Adopt New Technologies

Segments Covered



By Component, the Solutions segment holds the highest market share in the forecast period. The solutions adopted in the workforce management solutions are used to transform the traditional management to digitally accepted technological solutions for optimizing the workforce. The solutions comprise workforce analytics, scheduling, forecasting to help simplify and streamline workforce resources. Adoption of these solutions allows the organizations to focus more on their core business operations. Thus, they are demanded in large business organizations as well as the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSE) for optimizing their workforce.



By Deployment, the Cloud-Based deployment holds the highest market share during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are gaining popularity with the development of intelligent solutions in varied industry sectors. They are creating opportunities for players operating in the market to expand their workforce management portfolio by integrating cloud-based features. This has helped in the overall efficacy of the organization. Besides, many start-ups prefer cloud-enabled workforce management services as they are comparatively low priced to on-premise workforce management solutions.



By Organization Size, Large Enterprises holds the highest market share. These organizations aim to optimize their workforce requirements as they also impact their company revenues. The workforce management solutions help enterprises to deploy real-time solutions by integrating customer relationship management (CRM). Also, workforce management solutions can implement interaction analytics tools for maintaining communication between large sets of employees. This is a major factor for the adoption of workforce management solutions in various industries to ensure the workforce's enhanced performance.



By Function, the market is classified as Scheduling, Forecasting, Performance Management, Workforce Analytics, Employee Engagement, Others. Amongst the different functions, Workforce Analytics holds the largest share. It is mainly because of the high data analyzing capacity and these solutions can be effective to gauge workforce productivity.



By Operating System, the market is classified as IOS, Android, Windows, and Others. Amongst all, Windows holds the largest market share due to its wide usage in organizations and its scalability across platforms. However, recently, there are certain workforces that are independent of the type of the OS.



By Vertical, the Consumer Goods And The Retail vertical holds the highest market share during the forecast period. This sector has been evolving rapidly with the changes in customer needs, technological advancements, etc. Thus, to optimize the workforce and implement more control over them, workforce management is being adopted for purposes like training, labor analytics forecasting & scheduling, and ensuring optimum utilization of resources.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The technological advancements with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cloud-based services have been faster in this region. This has been attributed to market growth. Also, the presence of market vendors providing these workforce management solutions is driving the market growth of the region. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to hold lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the market's growth are the rising population in the emerging markets like India and China, along with the smartphone penetration in these regions. This has further propelled the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions in workforce management. With a rise in the start-ups in the APAC region, these solutions are estimated to drive the market growth further.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are ADP, LLC, Infor, IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Verint Systems Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software, LLC.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



