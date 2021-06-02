Worldwide Wound Care Industry to 2027 - High Patient Pool and Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Size, Share, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound care market is predicted to exceed US$30 Billion by 2027. Wound infection is a major safety concern for patients as well as for healthcare professionals globally, thus wound care is essential to reduce infections and promote well-being of patients. Over the years, wound care product categories have continued to expand with the continuous arrival of new and advanced products. The factors such as growing prevalence of chronic wounds and acute wounds, an increasingly aging population as well as rising rates of diabetes and obesity, advancement in the field of wound care research, and rising number of road traffic accidents are driving the wound care market globally. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected around 105 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 2,278,579 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of February 4, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the wound care market, due to nationwide lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing, to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. Wound care has been designated by many governments around the world as non-essential medical treatment, during the lockdown period, thus negatively impacting the market growth.

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product Type

Traditional adhesive dressings is the leading product segment of the global wound care market, followed by the traditional gauze dressings.

Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.

Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.

Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be stable during the forecast period.

Hydrogel dressings captured least share of the global wound care market.

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Application

Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for around 54% share of the global wound care market in 2020.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment.

The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured least share of the global wound care market.

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type

Surgical & traumatic wounds accounted for largest share of the global wound care market, followed by Diabetic foot ulcers.

The venous leg ulcers captured over 13% share of the wound care market in 2020.

The global pressure ulcers market is projected to exceed US$ 2.5 Billion by 2027.

by 2027. The burns segment accounted for single digit share of the overall wound care market in 2020.

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region

United States dominates the global wound care market.

dominates the global wound care market. Asia Pacific is the second most prominent region in the global wound care market, followed by European region.

is the second most prominent region in the global wound care market, followed by European region. Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global wound care market due to the presence of poor economies especially in the African region.

Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis

Acelity L.P. Inc. dominates the global wound care market.

Smith & Nephew captured third highest share of the global wound care market in 2019.

Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year.

ConvaTec Group and Hartmann is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the global wound care market.

In October 2019 , 3M healthcare completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.

, healthcare completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries. In March 2018 , Scapa Healthcare acquired the Dallas, TX -based BioMed Laboratories.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wound Care Industry.

This 221 Page report with 81 Figures and 15 Tables has been analyzed from 14 viewpoints:

1. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2012 - 2027)

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market

3. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2027)

4. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2027)

5. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)

6. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)

7. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast - By Company (2012 - 2027)

8. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product (2012 - 2027)

9. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Applications (2012 - 2027)

10. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)

11. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)

12. Global Wound Care Market - Company Analysis, Strategy/Recent Developments

13. Global Wound Care Market - Major Deals

14. Global Wound Care Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market

3. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2012 - 2027)

4. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast (2012 - 2027)

4.1 By Product - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.2 By Application - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.3 By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.4 By Region - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.5 By Company - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

5. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product Type (2012 - 2027)



5.1 Traditional Adhesive Dressings Market & Forecast

5.2 Traditional Gauze Dressings Market & Forecast

5.3 Non-Adherent Dressings Market & Forecast

5.4 Film Dressings Market & Forecast

5.5 Foam Dressings Market & Forecast

5.6 Hydrogel Market & Forecast

5.7 Hydrocolloids Market & Forecast

5.8 Alginate Dressings Market & Forecast

5.9 Antimicrobial Dressings Market & Forecast

5.10 Wound Care Growth Factors Market & Forecast

5.11 Others Market & Forecast

6. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Application (2012 - 2027)

6.1 Wound Closure Market & Forecast

6.2 Moist Dressings Market & Forecast

6.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market & Forecast

6.4 Bioengineered Skin and Skin Substitutes Market & Forecast

6.5 Pressure Relief Market & Forecast

6.6 Miscellaneous Wound Management Market & Forecast

7. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)

8. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)

9. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis (2012 - 2027)

9.1 Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)

9.1.1 Business overview

9.1.2 Wound Care Sales & Forecast

9.1.3 Recent Developments / Strategy

9.2 Smith & Nephew

9.3 ConvaTec Group

9.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

9.5 Coloplast Corp

9.6 Derma Sciences, Inc (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences)

9.7 Scapa Healthcare

9.8 3M Health Care

9.9 Hartmann

9.10 Johnson & Johnson

9.11 Others

10. Global Wound Care Market - Recent Deals

11. Global Wound Care Market - Driving Factors

11.1 High Patient Pool and Increasing Prevalence of Acute and Chronic Wounds to Drive Global Wound Care Market

11.2 Technological Advancement

11.3 Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

11.3.1 Global Ageing Indicators

11.3.2 Population Aged 60 or Over: World and Development Regions, 1950 - 2050

11.3.3 Worldwide - Distribution of Population Aged 60 Years or Over by Broad Age Group, 1950 - 2050

11.4 Increasing Demand for Combination Dressings

11.5 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

12. Global Wound Care Market - Challenges

12.1 High Cost of Wound Care Products Impeding Market GrowthList of Figures:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch75nb



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

