Worried About Going Back Into a Beauty Salon After Quarantine? This Denver-Based Company Has the Solution.

DENVER, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU Studio is an on-demand, on-location hair, makeup, and spray tanning company currently servicing the Denver Metro area. They come directly to the client, modernizing the way beauty services are being offered. This concept is the first-of-its-kind to hit the Denver market and aims to meet consumers' desire for customized, on-demand beauty services. "Our mission has always been 'Beauty from the inside out', which encompasses health and safety all around. We want to give our clients peace of mind in this uncertain time. Our licensed PROs have gone through a rigorous set of enhanced sanitation protocols to protect the client's safety as well as their own," says Corynne Lynch, master stylist and owner of CRU.

CRU Studio, Hair, Makeup and Tanning services after quarantine.

CRU offers a customized, one-on-one experience separate from traditional salons. Their PROs and management team are no strangers to adapting to unique circumstances; they are thinking outside the box, creating extra layers of safety to ensure the highest level of coordination and protection. On-location services eliminate the anxiety of encountering other people, public spaces, and leaving with wet hair. Directly addressing these demands, CRU meets clients where they're most comfortable: the safety and comfort of home. These standards cannot be replicated in a traditional salon environment.

CRU Studio was awarded the 2020 Best of The Knot Weddings and is the official beauty sponsor of the USOA Colorado Pageant Team. Sarah Marie, Ms. USOA Colorado, recommends CRU for their unique and personable all-in-one experience. "I've used many different hair, makeup and spray tan companies all over Colorado for several years now, and no one compares. From the time they spend making sure everything is perfect to their professionalism and fun personalities, they are hands down the best team in town. My makeup, hair, and tan have never looked better." It's no surprise that CRU has a large following behind them when it comes to beauty, safety and convenience.

CRU Studio is the first of its kind to revolutionize the Denver market with its concept of bringing on-location beauty services to your home, adding safety and convenience to their clients' experience. Visit https://cru.studio to schedule and learn more about the beauty services offered. In the current climate, CRU is constantly monitoring the state and federal guidelines to offer services that are safe for everyone. Current protocols can be viewed by visiting https://www.cru.studio/post/covid19.

