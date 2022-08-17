Worst 10 States for Homeowner Energy Inflation Include Eight Northeastern States, California and Illinois

New Study Finds Energy Cost Increases From $623 to $2,682 per year from 2020 – 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Associates announces a new study documenting state-level homeowner energy cost increases from 2020 to 2022. Results show energy costs and inflation rankings of individual states detailed by dwelling and commuting gasoline costs along with state average energy costs.

Summary results are shown below for the worst and best 10 states. Detailed results for all states are available at https://maisy.com/energy_cost_inflation.htm

10 Worst and 10 Best States for Homeowner Dwelling and Commuting Energy Costs

Summary Results: 10 Worst and 10 Best States for Homeowner Dwelling and Commuting Energy Cost Increases 2020 - 2022 Rank State Energy Cost Increase % Increase 2022 Average Energy Cost 1 NH $2,682 59 % $7,254 2 ME $2,473 62 % $6,476 3 VT $2,359 56 % $6,557 4 CT $2,341 47 % $7,353 5 MA $2,251 46 % $7,110 6 RI $2,190 48 % $6,772 7 NY $1,992 46 % $6,317 8 NJ $1,893 45 % $6,099 9 CA $1,867 45 % $6,019 10 IL $1,858 62 % $4,867









40 WY $1,199 39 % $4,247 41 FL $1,180 39 % $4,190 42 AL $1,176 34 % $4,634 43 KY $1,159 37 % $4,294 44 OR $1,152 39 % $4,112 45 ID $1,136 47 % $3,545 46 MS $1,056 36 % $3,990 47 NV $1,056 38 % $3,865 48 LA $923 35 % $3,570 49 AR $623 24 % $3,258

Results are based on a stratified sample of owner-occupied dwellings in each of nearly thirty-thousand ZIP codes drawn from MAISY Databases. State variations reflect "cost increases" rather than "price increases" determined by commuting distance and increases in gasoline prices and dwelling energy use and energy price increases.

"The geographic concentration of results and disparity across states is striking," said Dr. Jerry Jackson, author of the white paper. "States that had the highest energy costs in 2020 have suffered the greatest percentage price increases – a real double whammy. The greatest energy inflation is concentrated in eight northeastern states with California and Illinois rounding out the worst ten. Southern and Western States predominate the best ten. "

About the Author. Jerry Jackson is a former Signature Professor at Texas A&M University, Chief of the Applied Research Division at Georgia Tech Research Institute, and economist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He is also President of Jackson Associates providing energy data and analysis to more than 200 clients including the US DOE, state agencies, utilities, solar companies and more. See https://maisy.com/clients.htm.

