Wound Care Advantage Launches National Awards Program Honoring The Unsung Hero Of Wound Healing: The Patient

SIERRA MADRE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the leading provider of consulting and digital services for wound care programs, is pleased to announce a new awards program honoring inspirational patients who demonstrate exceptional strength and fortitude during treatment. Sponsored by WCA, the Wound Care Hero Awards are designed to give special recognition to patients treated by wound care programs in the WCA Network, which comprises programs across 20 states.

The award was inspired by LaVonna Tipton, a cancer survivor who was treated for non-healing wounds at Clark Regional Medical Center, a WCA Luvo Network partner in Winchester, Kentucky. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she attended every session of her hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involved daily sessions, five days a week for one month. Her wounds, caused by previous cancer treatments, were fully healed, thanks to her diligence and the work of the Clark Regional team.

"Wound care can be a long process and the most important person on the team, the patient, often goes unrecognized," said Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage. "The founding principle of our company is that the patient always comes first. The Wound Care Hero Award was created to honor those very special people who take on the challenges of treatment with courage and grace."

Chronic wounds have a devastating effect on both the patient and our nation's health care system, with diabetes and related conditions as the leading cause. The cost of diabetic wound complications surpasses that of the five most deadly cancers in the U.S. and nearly half of the individuals who undergo an amputation due to vascular disease will die within five years.

Non-healing and otherwise complex wounds typically require weekly visits to the clinic, often for several months, in order to heal. This requires a significant commitment from patients to achieve maximum benefit and potentially salvage the limb. The stakes are high for wound care and hyperbaric patients, including quality and length of life.

Wound Care Hero Award recipients will be selected based on their commitment to treatment and positive attitude and honored throughout the year during special WCA-sponsored ceremonies held at participating wound centers within the WCA network.

"For our patients, the healing journey can be a long one, both physically and emotionally," said Christina Le, CNO of Wound Care Advantage. "After weeks and months of treatment, they become like family. We're thrilled to present the Wound Care Hero award to these very special people who inspire our hospital partners every single day."

About Wound Care Advantage

Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has been a leader in reimagining how wound care programs operate across the United States. With the recent launch of the Luvo digital wound center management tool, WCA enables hospitals to operate clinically and financially successful wound care programs through a self-managed partnership. Wound Care Advantage is a privately held company headquartered in Sierra Madre, California. For additional information, visit: www.thewca.com .

