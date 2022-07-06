Wound Care Biologics Market Report 2022-2027: 3D Skin Printing & Growth Potential of Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market by Product (Biological Skin Substitutes, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Ulcers [Diabetic Foot, Venous, Pressure Ulcers], Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Burns), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Burn Centers) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound care biologics market is valued at an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such asthe growing incidence of burn injuries and the rising number of road accidents and associated traumatic wounds. However, the high cost of wound care biologic products and the risk associated with skin substitute failure are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.





The biological skin substitutes segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care biologics market, by product, during the forecast period

The wound care biologics market is segmented into biological skin substitutes and topical agents. The biological skin substitutes is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing burden of surgical & traumatic wounds and the increase in burn injuries are contributing to the growth of this segment.





Hospital segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the wound care biologics market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and burn care centers & wound clinics. Hospitals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Extended hospital stays or readmissions of patients with chronic conditions have increased the adoption of various wound care biologic products. The increasing incidence of hospital-acquired wounds is a key growth driver for this market segment. Also, the adoption of wound care biologic products is higher in hospitals, owing to their higher purchasing power, highly skilled healthcare professionals, and access to technologically developed surgical facilities.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global wound care biologics market is segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the wound care biologics market during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising healthcare spending, growing per capita income, the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, increasing medical tourism, and the presence of high-growth markets. The low labor costs and favorable regulatory environment in the region are also expected to propel market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market for Wound Care Biologics

4.2 Biological Skin Substitutes Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2027

4.3 Ulcers Segment Dominates Market

4.4 Hospitals are Largest End-Users of Wound Care Biologics

4.5 Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth in Wound Care Biologics Market During Forecast Period



5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Diseases & Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

5.2.1.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Target Conditions

5.2.1.1.3 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Across the Globe

5.2.1.1.4 Increasing Number of Traumatic Wounds

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Burn Injuries

5.2.1.3 Innovations in Wound Care Biologics

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Wound Care Biologic Products

5.2.2.2 Risk of Skin Substitute Failure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 3D Skin Printing



6. Wound Care Biologics Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological Skin Substitutes

6.2.1 Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products

6.2.1.1 High Efficacy of Human Donor Tissue-Derived Products to Support Market Demand

6.2.2 Acellular Animal-Derived Products

6.2.2.1 Recognition of the Importance of Ecm in Wound Treatment Has Led to the Development of Acellular Wound Care Biologics

6.2.3 Biosynthetic Products

6.2.3.1 Increased Bioburden of Infected Wounds to Stimulate Market Growth

6.3 Topical Agents

6.3.1 Increase in the Number of Chronic Ulcers Over the Last Few Years to Propel Market Growth



7. Wound Care Biologics Market, by Wound Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Primary Notes

7.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

7.2 Ulcers

7.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers

7.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Venous Ulcers

7.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Obesity to Drive Market Growth

7.2.3 Pressure Ulcers

7.2.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population to Drive Market Growth

7.2.4 Other Ulcers

7.3 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

7.3.1 Rising Volume of Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Burns

7.4.1 High Incidence of Burn Injuries in Emerging Countries to Drive Market Growth



8. Wound Care Biologics Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.4 Burn Care Centers & Wound Clinics



9. Wound Care Biologics Market, by Region



10. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Abbvie Inc

Allosource

Anamay Biotech, Inc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc

Bioventus LLC

Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt Ltd

Integra Lifesciences

Kerecis

Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc

Medline Industries, Lp

Merakris Therapeutics

Mimedx

Mtf Biologics

Molnlycke Health Care Ab

Organogenesis Inc

Polymedics Innovations GmbH

Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC

Smith & Nephew plc

Stability Biologics

Stryker Corporation

Surgilogix

Tides Medical

Vericel Corporation

Virchow Biotech Private Limited

Viscus Biologics LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jz7qt



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets