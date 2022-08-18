Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain, Increasing Incidence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers and the growing number of surgical procedures are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as poor wound care management will challenge market growth. Read FREE Sample Report right now!

During the anticipated timeframe, the hospital segment's market share growth for wound care management devices in Spain will be strong. The need for wound care management devices in hospitals for treating and healing acute and chronic wounds has increased due to the rise in the number of patients due to the aging population.

Compared to major hospitals, there are more mid-sized hospitals. This is because people may quickly obtain them. As a result, it is anticipated that Spain's market for wound care management devices will expand during the period of forecasting.

The wound care management devices market in Spain report is segmented by end-user (hospital, clinical, and home care settings) and type (chronic wounds, acute wounds, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns). Spain will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co.: The company focuses on consumer bandages, braces, supports and consumer respirators, and cleaning products for the home.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company provides services to the needs of patients with chronic diseases outside the hospital setting. This segment includes infection prevention, diabetes care, continence care, urology, ostomy care, wound management, and other diseases.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products in the US, Canada , Europe , Asia , and other markets.

Coloplast AS: The company develops, produces, and commercializes products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders.

ConvaTec Group Plc: The company generates revenue through the development, manufacture, and sale of medical products and technologies.

Wound Care Management Devices Market Scope in Spain Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 97.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: End-user- Market share 2021 - 2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Hospital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Clinical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Clinical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Home care settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type

6.3 Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Chronic wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Acute wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Surgical and traumatic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Surgical and traumatic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Surgical and traumatic wounds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Burns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Burns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Burns - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers

8.1.2 the Growing number of surgical procedures

8.1.3 Rising number of diabetes awareness programs

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Poor wound care management

8.2.2 High cost of treatment

8.2.3 Lack of reimbursement policies

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing wound healing therapeutics

8.3.2 Increased outsourcing of non-core activities

8.3.3 Increase in R and D activities

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 48: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: 3M Co. – Key news

Exhibit 50: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

Exhibit 52: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview

Exhibit 53: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Braun Melsungen AG – Key news

Exhibit 55: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 57: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 60: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 62: Coloplast AS - Overview

Exhibit 62: Coloplast AS - Overview

Exhibit 64: Coloplast AS - Key news

Exhibit 65: Coloplast AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

Exhibit 67: ConvaTec Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 68: ConvaTec Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 69: ConvaTech Group Plc – Key news

Exhibit 70: ConvaTec Group Plc - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 71: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Molnlycke Health Care AB

Exhibit 75: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Overview

Exhibit 76: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Molnlycke Health Care AB - Key offerings

10.10 Paul Hartmann AG

Exhibit 78: Paul Hartmann AG - Overview

Exhibit 79: Paul Hartmann AG - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Paul Hartmann AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Paul Hartmann AG - Segment focus

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 82: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

Exhibit 83: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news

Exhibit 85: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 URGO Group

Exhibit 87: URGO Group - Overview

Exhibit 88: URGO Group - Product and service

Exhibit 89: URGO Group - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

