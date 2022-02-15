Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain to Record 5.59% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. & B. Braun Melsungen AG |17000+ Technavio Reports

Company Profiles

The wound care management devices market in Spain is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on improving their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to compete in the market. The wound care management devices market in Spain report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

3M Co. - The company offers wound care management devices that decrease rates of wound infection, inflammation, and chronicity 1,2 and help manage bacterial bioburden.

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The hospital care segment of the company offers products and services for patients, especially for infusion therapy, nutrition therapy, and pain therapy. Its products include infusion and nutrition solutions, as well as specific medications.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The medical segment of the company offers Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical, and laboratory products in the US, Canada , Europe , Asia , and other markets.

Coloplast AS - The wound and skin care segment of the company offers products for non-infected wounds, infected wounds, and painful wounds.

ConvaTec Group Plc - The company generates revenue through the development, manufacture, and sale of medical products and technologies.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, the growing number of surgical procedures, and the rising number of diabetes awareness programs. However, poor wound care management is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the Wound Care Management Devices Market in Spain includes the following core components:

Research and development

Inputs

Operations

Distribution

Marketing and sales

Post-sales and services

Industry innovations

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wound care management devices market in Spain report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified as hospital, clinical, and home care settings

the market is classified as hospital, clinical, and home care settings By Type, the market is classified as chronic wounds, acute wounds, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns.

Wound Care Management Devices Market In Spain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 97.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis Spain Performing market contribution Spain at 100% Key consumer countries Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and URGO Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Clinical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Chronic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Acute wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Surgical and traumatic wounds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Burns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith and Nephew plc

URGO Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

