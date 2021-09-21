Wound Care Solutions and New-Age Technology Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2026 - 3D-Bioprinted Scaffolds, Sensor-Embedded Early Detection Scanners, Autologous Wound Patches, and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wound Care Solutions and New-Age Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The entire healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global wound care industry is no exception. As concerns about aged patients contracting COVID-19 increased, care delivery began a gradual shift toward a home setting. As a result, participants in the wound care industry are investing heavily in technologies and solutions that require minimal/no medical intervention and can be used by patients/family/care providers.

Following the pandemic, the focus of the advanced wound care solution industry shifted from wound treatment and healing to early wound detection and prevention. The increasing rate of healthcare-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI) was one of the primary drivers of this change, as this non-reimbursable treatment creates a huge cost burden for hospitals. The lack of adequate hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic also reinforced the shift toward the prevention of chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers (PrU) or diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).

The global wound care solutions space has been segmented into basic, surgical and advanced wound care solutions. Basic wound care solutions are set to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2021-2026) with either a stable or a slightly declining growth rate. Surgical wound care solutions which witness a decline due to the pandemic-induced hold on elective surgeries is likely to see growth by late 2021 when postponed surgeries are completed; however, demand will decline due to the preference for minimally invasive surgeries by both patients and clinicians. Advanced wound care solutions will be the fastest-growing segment with the uptake of new-age, AI-based solutions, such as 3D-bioprinted scaffolds, sensor-embedded early detection scanners, autologous wound patches, and so on.

Though a saturated market, North America will continue to lead the wound care industry, while Europe remains stable. APAC, on the other hand, will see the highest growth rate, while Rest-of-world (RoW) grows with the uptake of technologically advanced wound care solutions in the Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa.

Government support for wound prevention and early detection is paving the way for more innovation in sensor-embedded and AI-enabled technologies and for a clinical support database that will help clinicians quickly decide treatment pathways. Research trials on chitosan as an effective bio-foam that enables faster wound healing to indicate huge future growth potential.

Companies Mentioned

Molnlycke

NHS

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Wound Care Solution Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Evolution of Wound Care

Growth Potential

Competitive Landscape

Snapshot of Global Wound Care Solutions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wound Care Solutions Market

Wound Care Solutions - Scope of Analysis

Wound Care Solutions - Segmentation

3 Advanced Wound Care Solution Types

Key Competitors for Wound Care Solutions

Key Growth Metrics for Wound Care Solutions

Growth Drivers for Wound Care Solutions

Growth Restraints for Wound Care Solutions

Forecast Assumptions - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Forecast - Wound Care Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Product - Wound Care Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Wound Care Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - Wound Care Solutions

Competitive Landscape - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Share by Product - Wound Care Solutions

Competitive Environment - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Share - Wound Care Solutions

Revenue Share Analysis - Wound Care Solutions

4. Global Wound Care Solutions

Types of Wounds

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds

Repositioning in the Wound Care Management Industry

5. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Wound Care Delivery

Lack of Wound Care Clinicians and the Impact on Aged Wound Care Patients

Transformation of the Wound Care Space

Teleconsultation Protocol for Wound Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic

HaH for Wound Care

Shared Care Case Study - NHS and Molnlycke Health Care

6. New-Age Wound Care Solutions

New-Age Skin Surface Assessments

New-Age RPM Systems

New-Age Pressure Redistribution Devices

New-Age NPWT Devices

New-Age Wound Imaging/Wound Measurement Devices

New-Age Wound Oxygen Measurement and Topical Wound Therapies Devices

New-Age Dressings, Patches, Skin Substitutes and Scaffolds

Gold-Standard Wound Care Solutions

7. Next-gen Wound Care

Transformative Next-gen Would Care Solutions

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Wound Care Solutions Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Government Recommendations for Wound Preventive Solutions Adoption for Reducing HAPI Cost Burden, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-enabled Wound Care Solutions for Faster, Accurate Diagnosis, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Flexible Smart Bandage with Embedded Sensors for Enabling Real-time Data on Wound-healing and Medicine Delivery, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Chitosan with Its Advanced Features Would Revolutionize Time to Wound Healing for All Wound Types, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Telehealth Services and 'Health at Home' Transforms the Global Wound Care Solutions Space, 2020

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

10. List of Exhibits



