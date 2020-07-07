Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market Size Worth $1.69 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wound closure and advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 1.69 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases globally, rising demand for wound dressing products and advanced wound care management, and growing number of sports injuries and road accidents are the key factors driving the market.

Rapidly increasing number of road accidents is leading to a rise in the demand for injury closure and advanced care products. According to the report published by the World Health Organization in 2020, around 1.35 million people die every year due to road accidents globally. It also reported that 93.00% of road accidents occur in the middle income and low income countries. Thus, increasing cases of road accidents is expected to surge the demand for injury care products over the forecast period, thereby propelling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, fibrin-based sealants held the largest share in 2019 owing to rising incidents of road accidents and sports injuries

On the basis of application, the chronic wounds segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing cases of diabetes among all age groups

By end use, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for home healthcare among geriatric population across the globe

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising number of surgical procedures and increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers in this region.

Read 115 page research report with TOC on "Wound Closure And Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Fibrin-based Sealants, Hydrocolloids-based Sealants), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wound-closure-advanced-wound-care-market

Rising incidence of chronic injuries such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers across the globe are also anticipated to propel the market growth. For instance, as per the report published by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, around 40.00 to 60.00 million were suffering from diabetes worldwide and diabetic foot ulcers were the most common, severe, and costly complications caused due to diabetes. Since traditional and advanced injury care and wound closure products are majorly used for treating such conditions, thus rising cases of such conditions are expected to surge the demand of these products. Therefore, such instances are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound closure and advanced wound care market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fibrin-based Sealants



Collagen-based Sealants



Hydrocolloids-based Sealants



Synthetic Adhesives



Others

Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Chronic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcer





Venous Leg Ulcer





Pressure Ulcer





Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical & Traumatic





Burns

Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Home Healthcare



Others

Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Wound Closure & Advanced Wound Care Market:

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Acelity (KCI Licensing, Inc.)

Convatec Group PLC.

Baxter

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

Medline Industries, Inc.

