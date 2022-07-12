Wound Irrigation Systems Market to Exceed Value of US$ 419.1 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Need for advanced wound closure and wound management in chronic wounds underpins massive lucrative avenues for companies in wound irrigation systems market; growing applications in burn care steering growth

Rising demand for wound care products in elderly population propelling revenue streams; opportunities in Asia Pacific market to expand at remarkable growth rate during forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Various wound irrigation types are adopted in wound closure and management, given their effective role in speeding up wound healing. Advancements in wound irrigation preparations and techniques are spurring the use of products in growing number of patients with chronic diseases, thus expanding the size of the wound irrigation systems market. The global revenues are projected to reach more than US$ 419.1 Mn by 2031.

A TMR study has assessed the current avenues and emerging trends of the wound irrigation systems market by type. Leading companies are geared toward unveiling products that bring simplicity to the sterile field. A case in point is commercialization of Surgiphor wound irrigation systems that are intended to comply with best practices established by global health agencies.

The need for pre-mixed and pre-labeled surgical wound irrigation system will unlock new revenue streams in the wound irrigation systems market, observed the authors of the study. List of solutions used in wound dressing contain preservatives that offer broad bactericidal action against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. The demand for multiple irrigation solutions has enriched the landscape of the wound irrigation systems market.

Key Findings of Wound Irrigation Systems Market Study

Advances in Wound Closure and Wound Management Methods to Expand Profitable Avenues: Demand for medical products that promote wound healing and in effective management of chronic and acute wounds are steering lucrative opportunities for companies in the wound irrigation systems market. Need for advanced cleansing systems in chronic wounds has propelled the prospects of various wound irrigation solutions. Widespread use of wound irrigation saline for wound management is generating substantial revenue growth to market players.

Rise in Adoption in Elderly Population Propelling Lucrative Opportunities: Growing demand for wound irrigation systems in elderly population is rising, spurring the adoption of commercialization of the products. Advancements in methods of irrigation delivery has resulted in systems with better efficacy for wide range of patients' needs, thereby boosting the wound irrigation systems market.

Use in healing Burn Wounds Underpins Enormous Revenues: High burden of burn wounds has spurred the demand for wound irrigation systems. The burn segment held a major share of the global wound irrigation systems market in 2021. Need for reducing the mortality in burn wounds will catalyze profitable opportunities for players in the wound irrigation systems market.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Key Drivers

Worldwide, growing number of people in urgent and emergent care centers with risks of infections in wound care is a key factor driving the evolution of the wound irrigation systems market. Each year, millions of patients need wound closure and wound management.

Rise in number of older adults who need wound care for chronic diseases, such as diabetic foot ulcers, has expanded the avenue for stakeholders in the wound irrigation systems market

Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global wound irrigation systems market, amounting to about 37% share in 2021. Massive demand for products among geriatric population and constant product innovations are generating substantial profitable opportunities to companies in the North America wound irrigation systems market.

held a major share of the global wound irrigation systems market, amounting to about 37% share in 2021. Massive demand for products among geriatric population and constant product innovations are generating substantial profitable opportunities to companies in the wound irrigation systems market. Asia Pacific has been found to be substantially lucrative market in 2021, with the TMR study forecasting the regional market to expand at CAGR of 4.0% during 2022–2031.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the wound irrigation systems market are Pulsecare medical, Actimaris, Irrisept, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Sanara MedTech, CooperSurgical, Inc., Bionix, Schülke & Mayr, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Zimmer Biomet, Baxter, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, and Stryker.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation

Product Type

Irrigation fluids



Antiseptics



Topical Antibiotics



Wetting Agents



Others

Wound Type

Burns



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Surgical Wounds



Traumatic Wounds



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Home Care



Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

& Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

GCC countries

