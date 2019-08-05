Wounded Veterans, Employers Find Common Ground at Camp Pendleton

He's finding out WWP career resources are a good tool for him. "There were major companies there, from Starbucks to Deloitte, and other big-name companies," Shane said.

"Employers were personable and took the time to speak to everyone," Shane added. "You could go back and speak to individual employers one-on-one."

"The volume of highly qualified candidates we met was quite impressive," said Dave Grant, government and public services talent acquisitions leader at Deloitte. "We look forward to attending future Wounded Warrior Project recruiting events."

Shane had participated in other WWP professional networking events and attained A+ certification through a WWP-sponsored course with CompTIA before continuing his IT education in information systems. Taking advantage of these career resources is second nature now, but initially, things were not so clear-cut.

"Like some of my peers, I thought Wounded Warrior Project was for veterans whose injuries were more visible than mine," Shane said. Another veteran told him about WWP's career counseling.

Offered free to warriors, WWP's career counseling program helps warriors translate military experience into a civilian resume, prepare for job interviews, and stay connected. In addition to helping organizations hire veterans, WWP educates employers about combat-related injuries. Last year, the combined salaries and benefits of 2,300 veterans and family members hired through WWP's career counseling was more than $100 million.

"I'm glad I received career transition assistance through Wounded Warrior Project," Shane said. "It changed so many things in my life. I would say to other warriors: use the resources; they're here for you, and there are people who want to help you."

