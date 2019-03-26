Wounded Warrior Project 5K Growing in 2019

"The response in our inaugural year was nothing short of inspiring," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Now it's time to build on that momentum. We want to reach more veterans and communities as we strive to empower those who have served."

Every participant has a story. Three sailors in San Diego exemplified the spirit, taking turns carrying each other. Volunteers cheered as a father, with his young son perched on his shoulders, waved a flag, while others carried weights across the finish line. There were countless smiles and pictures of supporters who provided a snapshot of perseverance and patriotism.

"With all of the hundreds of people that are here supporting us, it really warms my heart to know this is the country we live in," said one veteran at the Carry Forward event in Nashville.

Here's where the stories will unfold this year:

San Diego – Aug. 24

– Nashville – Sept. 21

– San Antonio – Oct. 5

– Jacksonville – Nov. 9

– Virtual – now thru Dec. 15

If you can't attend an event, don't worry – there's another way to participate. Virtual runs or walks give you the flexibility to create your own Carry Forward event on a date and location that's most convenient for you. Follow this link to see how you can set up your own event: https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org.

All proceeds of Carry Forward help veterans on their journeys to recovery. Warriors don't pay a penny for WWP programs, because they paid their dues on the battlefield. WWP's free services in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care change lives. To donate or read more about WWP, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

For updates on Carry Forward events, follow WWP Carry Forward at https://www.facebook.com/wwpcarryforward.

