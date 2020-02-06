Wounded Warrior Project Adds Military and Business Leadership to Board

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ken Hunzeker served 35 years in the U.S. Army, commanding forces at every level through Division Command (1st Infantry Division), commanding the U.S. Army Fifth Corps (Germany), and culminating his career as Deputy Commanding General of all U.S. Forces in Iraq. After retirement from uniformed service, Ken served as Vice President of government relations at ITT Defense. He later served as CEO and President of Vectrus, an infrastructure and global logistics company. Recently, Ken was selected as a 2020 Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, an honor reserved for West Point's most accomplished graduates.

Kathy Hildreth served five years as a Maintenance Test Pilot and Aviation Maintenance Officer in the U.S. Army. She then worked in the defense industry sector for more than 15 years before co-founding a company providing a wide range of capabilities in aviation support services, logistics, engineering services, information technology, training services, supply chain management, acquisition and facilities, and equipment maintenance. Kathy grew M1 Support Services from a company of two employees to one now employing more than 7,000 people worldwide, many of them veterans.

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Bill Selman served five years on active duty in the U.S. Army before joining and eventually retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves. In his civilian life, Bill worked with Mobil Oil before joining Graham Company, one of the largest insurance and employee benefits brokers in the country, where Bill serves today as Managing Director. Bill's experience in insurance, risk management, and a variety of consulting challenges will serve WWP's board on many of the complex issues facing organizations serving the needs of injured veterans and their families.

"Bill Selman, Kathy Hildreth, and Lt. Gen. Ken Hunzeker will help us in innumerable ways to better serve warriors and family members," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Their experience in the military, and in business, will help Wounded Warrior Project continue to expand services to serve more warriors and families – and in even more impactful ways. The values they forged through life-long service to our nation are perfectly aligned to help shape Wounded Warrior Project for the foreseeable future."

WWP's board supports the organization's mission to honor and empower wounded warriors. It includes individuals with experience in military, business, nonprofit, government, and medical fields, and with varying educational backgrounds. The board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience, and perspective. WWP has added 11 of its 12 board members since late 2016.

