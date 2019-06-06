Wounded Warrior Project Announced Formation of Toxic Exposures Coalition

The Toxic Exposures in the American Military (TEAM) coalition will research currently available data to develop resources and advocate for additional exposure treatment for veterans and active duty service members. There are more than 165,000 veterans enrolled in the VA's Burn Pit Registry – all of whom served on or after 9/11 and were deployed to a base or station where open burn pits were used.

"We must do more to address the illnesses we are seeing in America's service members and veterans as a result of toxic exposures," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Wounded Warrior Project is proud to be a member of this coalition alongside other veterans service organizations. We must honor the service and sacrifice of our nation's warriors by working with Congress to provide the necessary care and resources to help those suffering from this wound of war."

The organizations participating in this coalition are:



BurnPits360

California Communities Against Toxics (CCAT)

Cease Fire Campaign

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS)

(EANGUS) Hunter Seven

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA)

and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)

National Veterans Legal Services Program (NVLSP)

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)

The American Legion

Veteran Warriors

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)

To date, a significant number of organizations have agreed to work together to develop and push for the passage of legislation this year. Additionally, WWP has already committed nearly $400,000 in funds to address the needs associated with toxic exposure. The next toxic exposure working group meeting will take place at the WWP office in Washington D.C. on June 7 at 12:00pm EST. To learn more, and to see how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us .

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

