Wounded Warrior Project Brings Innovative 5K to San Antonio

Wounded Warrior Project

Mar 26, 2019, 13:14 ET

SAN ANTONIO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is introducing San Antonio to an engaging opportunity. WWP Carry Forward® 5K, delivered by CSX®, is unlike any fitness event because of what it reveals in a community. The Alamo City will join Nashville; San Diego; and Jacksonville, Florida as host cities.

The images from 2018 are everlasting: firefighters carrying each other across the finish line; a woman smiling and running as she pushes her husband in a wheelchair; a runner's bib that says, "I carry for: those who no longer can."

Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K, delivered by, CSX is coming to San Antonio October 5. In its inaugural year, more than 3,500 people supported veterans in San Diego, Nashville, and Jacksonville. An additional 1,600 people took part in virtual runs and walks around the country.
"It was humbling and inspiring to see how many people supported Carry Forward in its first year," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We are excited to welcome San Antonio to support even more veterans."

More than 5,200 people participated in all 50 states in 2018 as well as France and Germany. In addition to three host cities, virtual runs or walks were held to empower wounded warriors.

"The culture was really inviting, and everyone was really encouraging," said Nick, a sailor stationed in the San Diego area. "I saw countless people running back after they had finished just to help someone else finish."

Participants can:

  • Carry a flag to show support and patriotism.
  • Carry a weight to represent the responsibilities veterans carry while serving our country.
  • Carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another in their time of need.

The San Antonio event takes place October 5. Can Military City USA top the turnout from last year's sites? See how those cities supported Carry Forward at https://www.facebook.com/wwpcarryforward and www.instagram.com/wwpcarryforward.

All proceeds from Carry Forward go directly toward programs for warriors who never pay a penny for WWP services. WWP is committed to empowering, employing, and engaging veterans in their communities. To find out how to support the mission, please visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

