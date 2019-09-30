Wounded Warrior Project, Columbus Blue Jackets Join Forces to Empower Injured Veterans
Sep 30, 2019, 17:45 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is teaming up with the Columbus Blue Jackets to honor and empower wounded veterans and their families.
The Blue Jackets will face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Oct. 11. A portion of every ticket purchased on this website will support warriors and their caregivers.
"We're grateful for the Columbus Blue Jackets and their collaboration on this opportunity to help wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition," said Gary Corless, WWP warrior support.
Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. Warriors never pay a penny for any WWP program or service because they paid their dues on the battlefield.
The game takes place during Mental Illness Awareness Week (Oct. 6-12). WWP offers warriors free services in mental health care, including through our Warrior Care Network®. Warriors dealing with the effects of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can receive outpatient treatment at the four academic medical centers in Warrior Care Network.
To learn about more ways you can support our nation's injured veterans, click here.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.
