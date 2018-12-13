Wounded Warrior Project Congratulates Def Leppard for 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Because of the years working together to raise awareness of PTSD, and the countless hours Rick has dedicated to helping others for this cause, WWP is thrilled to learn that Def Leppard is a 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

"We are proud of Rick and his bandmates for being recognized with this amazing lifetime achievement and congratulate them with all our hearts," said John. "We are grateful for what he has done to support people with PTSD and honored that this amazing rock band will be forever etched in the annals of rock 'n' roll history."

Rick's PTSD stems from a car crash more than 30 years ago. He was thrown through his vehicle's sunroof, severing his left arm. He overcame that injury to rejoin his band the following year. But the wreck haunted him. John suffered third-degree burns during a helicopter crash 25 years ago while serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. Through these very different experiences, they formed a bond to help others heal.

"PTSD doesn't affect only the veteran population," said John. "There are millions of people coping with traumatic experiences daily. Though the circumstance of the trauma is different, learning how to recognize, treat, and cope is very much the same."

Rick has dedicated time to join WWP, meeting with warriors during program events such as Project Odyssey® – the first part of a 90-day mental health program within WWP's Combat Stress Recovery Program – and has invited warriors backstage before concerts to discuss PTSD in a group environment. Through Rick's Raven Drum Foundation, he created Project Resiliency to help further dilute the inaccuracy that PTSD is only an issue for veterans.

