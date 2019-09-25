Wounded Warrior Project Continues Partnership for Toxic Exposure Research and Advocacy

Enhances the effectiveness of the collaborative partnership's toxic exposure advocacy work.

Increases public education and awareness initiatives by:

Launching a survivor survey



Facilitating engagements focused on the topic



Advocating for research through collaborative advocacy



Developing materials on veterans' health for medical schools, universities, and college curricula



Together with a coalition of partners, conduct advocacy efforts on behalf of survivors and veterans' healthcare initiatives

Advocates for a study between VA and DoD to understand and identify toxic exposure outcomes, risks, and past and future implications for service members while in the military.

Expands the network of support by building a consortium of partner organizations, medical experts, policymakers, stakeholders, warriors, and survivors who together can develop and push for legislation.

"Toxic exposure remains one of our top legislative priorities for 2019," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Working together with TAPS and VHC will enable us to provide resources to veterans who have incurred an illness due to toxic exposure during military service, and we will be able to learn more about this issue to ensure veterans' health care needs are addressed."

"TAPS has seen an increase in illness loss, and we are deeply concerned that some of these illnesses may have been a result of exposures to toxins," said Bonnie Carroll, TAPS President and Founder and 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. "We are hopeful that this continued partnership with Wounded Warrior Project and Vietnam Veterans of America will advance awareness and advocacy efforts for survivors who have been impacted."

"We're grateful for the additional support from Wounded Warrior Project and pleased to continue this collaboration as we address toxic exposure illnesses with our friends at TAPS," said VVA National President John Rowan. "Through our Veterans Health Council, we continue in our mission to educate veterans and medical professionals on the health impacts of military exposures —in keeping with our founding principle, 'Never Again Will One Generation of Veterans Abandon Another.'"

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

