Wounded Warrior Project Continues to Place Veterans in Jobs During Pandemic

Warriors to Work ® , the career counseling program at WWP, transitioned to virtual offerings during the pandemic and concentrated its efforts on industries that are still hiring. These virtual offerings include:

informational sessions,

job fairs,

networking events,

IT training, and

employment workshops.

WWP has teamed up with several companies for these events, including:

WWP specialists continue to work one on one with warriors and family members to translate military experience into a civilian resume, develop career skills, prepare for job interviews, and facilitate relationships with employers. The services are not limited to those seeking civilian employment for the first time. Those warriors facing unemployment can also take advantage of services.

Army veteran Kristin Wilburn leveraged these services after she lost her job at the start of the pandemic. Working with WWP, she attended virtual workshops, including one led by Deloitte that changed her life. Through that workshop, Kristin developed her elevator pitch, resume, interview skills, and more. She subsequently landed an IT role at Microsoft that she started in June.

"I finally feel accomplished again, and I haven't felt that way in a long time," Kristin said. "I'm forever grateful to Wounded Warrior Project and know I wouldn't be working for Microsoft if it weren't for them."

After also working with WWP, Army veteran Brady Busby landed his first job since retiring from the military in 2012. He is soon starting a sales position with SelectQuote Insurance.

"This job is giving me purpose again," Brady said. "Especially during this time when so many people are hurting for work and worried about the future, I'm secure in what I'm doing, and that's a great blessing."

Learn more about how WWP helps veterans, family members, and companies with the veteran employment process.

