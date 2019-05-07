Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner Returning to New York City

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner® is returning to Gotham Hall May 16. The event showcases warriors' transition to civilian life and recognizes supporters that honor and empower wounded veterans. Extra host Mario Lopez will host the event.

"The Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner highlights the exceptionalism and resilience of wounded warriors as well as the citizens and organizations who stand steadfast by their sides along their journeys of recovery," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "With the support of patriotic citizens who believe so passionately in our mission, many of whom we'll recognize at this event, we are able to impact the lives of millions of warriors and their families."

A variety of individuals and companies will be honored at the event. The Service Award will be given to Craig Manske, Ed Lewandowski, and Steve Grabowski. The trio from Chicago has coordinated WWP involvement with local businesses, Soldier Ride® Chicago, and the Chicago Air and Water Show for more than a decade. Allcat Claims Service will receive the Empowerment Award. The Texas-based company has donated nearly $1 million and helped more than 70 warriors find careers. The Courage Award recipient, who will be announced the night of the event, is a warrior who has exemplified bravery, courage, and strength.

There are several sponsors for this year's event. The Gabriel and Yaara Plotkin Family Foundation is the supporting sponsor in addition to sponsorships from National Debt Relief, NFL Players Association, Neuro Community Care, Goldman Sachs, and many others.

"Our sponsors play a critical role in helping make the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner a reality," said Gary Corless, WWP Warrior Support. "We're grateful for their ongoing commitment to honor and empower wounded warriors and their families."

WWP is making the event more interactive this year. WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler will livestream from the red carpet on the WWP Instagram page at www.instagram.com/wwp. Viewers can then interact via WWP's Facebook and Twitch livestreams at www.facebook.com/wwp and https://m.twitch.tv/wwp/profile during the event.

To learn about ways to give back, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambitions. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

