Wounded Warrior Project Discusses COVID-19 Financial Impact on Veterans During Washington Post Live Forum

"There are numerous challenges that our nation's warriors face with transitions to civilian life," said WWP Financial Wellness Vice President Tom Kastner. "We encourage those veterans to seek aid from veteran service organizations. Communities should continue to welcome veterans with access to local resources and help settle them into the workforce and new neighborhoods."

Kastner explained how individual coaching through WWP's Warriors to Work® program has been successful in assisting newly transitioned warriors.

"Discovery, resume writing, interview preparations, job fair participations, and employer introductions are part of what makes this program successful," Kastner said. "Early intervention, however, is key — the average time to place a job is currently 90 days."

Kastner also highlighted that earlier engagement has other positive benefits for warriors, outside of better job placement opportunities.

"Our 2019 survey reported that eight years pass on average before warriors reach out to Wounded Warrior Project for program access," Kastner said. "54% of warriors reported owing more than $20,000 of credit card or auto debt. This would suggest that earlier engagements with programs like ours can help veterans avoid debt. We would recommend that the Department of Defense increase the awareness of existing resources, as well as increase their partnerships with the veteran service organization community to better raise awareness for transitioning service members."

Watch the entire discussion hosted by WWP Communications Director Joe Plenzler, and learn more about how WWP is working with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

