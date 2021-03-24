Wounded Warrior Project Enlists Expert Partnership for Veteran Brain Research

The collaboration will power CLF's Project Enlist , an effort to increase the number of veteran brains donated for research on TBI, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Posthumous research at the Veterans Affairs-Boston University-CLF Brain Bank and other leading brain banks, can lead to crucial discoveries about CTE and other consequences of TBI's -- leading to diagnosis during life, treatment, and better outcomes.

"Taking on brain injury is a priority at Wounded Warrior Project, so spreading the word is vital," said Alex Balbir, PhD, MBA, WWP Independence Services Director. "Working with the Concussion Legacy Foundation can help us learn better ways to care for and treat these invisible wounds."

Read about the ways WWP collaborates with other organizations to help veterans here.

The Department of Defense reported more than 400,000 TBIs in service members in the last 20 years. In WWP's 2020 Annual Warrior Survey, more than one in three warriors report experiencing a TBI during their service.

"We don't have all the answers for veterans right now," said Chris Nowinski, Ph.D., CLF co-founder and CEO. "Brain bank research is an essential step in developing effective treatments for TBI, CTE, and PTSD so we can protect and support the heroes who courageously fight for our nation."

WWP addresses TBI through a number of programs and services. WWP's Independence Program helps warriors and families living with moderate to severe TBI. Independence Program helps warriors overcome obstacles and exceed goals. WWP's Warrior Care Network® is a partnership with four top academic medical centers that treat post-traumatic stress disorder and TBI. Clinical treatments at Warrior Care Network sites improve symptoms and quality of life.

CLF supports athletes, veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE and works to end CTE through prevention and research. CLF also provides resources for those struggling with brain injury, including its free CLF HelpLine which offers personalized assistance and connections to clinicians and peer support volunteers. Nearly 8,000 people, including more than 1,000 veterans, have pledged to donate their brain to support CTE research. Learn more and pledge at ProjectEnlist.org.

