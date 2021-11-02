Wounded Warrior Project Expands Mental Health Treatment to Include Substance Use Disorder

According to Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 1 in 4 veterans with PTSD also have SUD. A 2020 RAND study commissioned by WWP showed the significant barrier to mental health treatment caused by substance use. This new effort will now treat both challenges together.

Learn how Wounded Warrior Project Mental Health Programs save lives.

"Many veterans face different obstacles to treatment," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. "We are investing in breaking down these barriers and ensuring today's generation of wounded warriors gets the care they earned."

WWP's latest investment in Warrior Care Network will help treat PTSD and traumatic brain injury (TBI) by tackling other challenges simultaneously. These include:

Chronic pain treatment through surgical procedures so warriors can focus on PTSD treatment.

Expanded TBI treatment, including a program designed for special operations forces.

New research into novel mental and brain health care, such as the use of artificial intelligence to identify veterans' responses to specific treatments.

WWP launched its innovative Warrior Care Network five years ago with four academic medical center partners to improve the lives of thousands of veterans and families. The 2- to 3-week intensive outpatient program combines comprehensive clinical treatment coupled with mindfulness to improve PTSD and TBI symptoms. More than 3,050 veterans have completed the intensive outpatient program with a greater than 90% completion rate. Warrior Care Network has treated an additional 2,650 warriors through outpatient efforts as well.

"Warrior Care Network gave me my life back," said Army veteran Tonya Oxendine.

WWP and its partners launched Warrior Care Network with WWP's initial investment of $100 million. Three years later, WWP invested an additional $160 million. Today's announcement of $25 million more brings the total investment in clinically treating PTSD and TBI to nearly $290 million.

Warrior Care Network partners work together to provide world-class care for wounded veterans and families. By sharing data and best practices, Warrior Care Network provides veterans access to the right treatment for their needs, regardless of where they live. Warriors and families never pay a penny for treatment.

