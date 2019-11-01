Wounded Warrior Project Finds More Veterans Live With PTSD

83% live with the symptoms of PTSD.

47% deployed at least three times during their military career.

65% have VA disability ratings of 80 or higher.

70% report being exposed to environmental hazards, including burn pits, toxic substances, ionizing radiation, or something similar.

"Wounded Warrior Project gains valuable insight into our wounded veteran population with our Annual Warrior Survey," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington, WWP CEO. "We listen to warriors. The information not only guides our decisions on lifesaving programs and services, but we also share the data with government entities and other veteran organizations to increase support for warriors."

While the survey identifies areas of greatest need among post-9/11 wounded veterans, it also shows successes in other areas. In 2019, more than 1 in 3 (37%) warriors registered with WWP have at least a bachelor's degree. Nearly half (48%) have an associate degree or some college. Nearly 1 in 3 (30%) feel better about their financial status that one year ago. More than 6 in 10 (61%) own a home.

This survey helps spotlight the need for increased access to mental health care. In 2015, WWP launched Warrior Care Network® – a partnership with four top academic medical centers to provide lifesaving clinical mental health care to veterans around the nation.

WWP announced a coalition in June to advocate for legislation related to harmful environmental exposures during military service.

WWP is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Through a number of free programs and services, WWP helps veterans in their transitions to civilian life. Check out the results of the 10th WWP Annual Warrior Survey.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

