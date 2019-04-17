Wounded Warrior Project Hosts Reception for Soldier Ride Warriors and Guests

"We can never again in this country go through what we did in the 1970's and what we did to those who bore the battle thousands of miles away in the jungles of southeast Asia," said Wilkie. "Wounded Warrior Project, and many of the dedicated people who are here, have devoted their lives to saying never again will America treat those who have born freedom on their shoulders the way they were treated so many years ago, and I thank you, Mike and Rene', for all that you do."

This reception coincided with the Washington D.C Soldier Ride®, a multi-day cycling event that empowers warriors to overcome physical challenges and discover a sense of community among their fellow riders.

"This year marks the 12th year Washington has hosted our Soldier Ride team, and tonight we have 30 of our nation's warriors with us here in the audience – men and women from every branch of service, many of whom are still recovering at military hospitals throughout our country," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "All of these great American patriots are here tonight because they were wounded, injured, or ill as a result of their selfless service in the defense of our country. They are here not because of their injuries; they're here because they refuse to be defined by them. Their individual stories and their perseverance in the face of adversity are profoundly inspiring."

Tomorrow morning at 10:30am, those 30 wounded, ill, and injured post-9/11 service members and veterans will visit the White House to be greeted by President Donald Trump. This ceremony in the East Wing is an annual tradition that began in 2008 with President George W. Bush and continued through President Barrack Obama's eight years in office.

Since 2003, WWP has delivered $1.3 billion in programs and services to injured service members, veterans and their families at no cost to participants. In addition to the direct programs and services WWP provides wounded warriors and their families, WWP advocates on behalf of our nation's more than 20 million veterans of all generations – especially the 3.3 million post-9/11 veterans. To learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.

