Wounded Warrior Project Lays Wreath at Veterans Day Ceremony
Nov 11, 2019, 14:08 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day and the veterans who served America, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Tamara Geyer, a Marine Corps veteran, laid the wreath on behalf of WWP.
Across America, WWP participated in Veterans Day ceremonies in numerous cities, including New York City's Veterans Day Parade, where hundreds of WWP veterans, their families, volunteers, supporters, and teammates marched up Fifth Avenue in honor of all who have served.
"Today, there are nearly 20 million veterans across the country – from World War II veterans to those who have fought in Iraq and Afghanistan," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "As a nation, our belief in our founding principles bind us to each other. As a veteran community, our shared sacrifice and service to our nation creates a special kinship transcending generations. It's why we stop to remember who we are as a nation on July Fourth and remember who helped make that possible on Memorial Day and Veterans Day."
Since 2003, WWP has advocated for our nation's finest, improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families. WWP is transforming the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. To learn more about the successes and challenges warriors experience in their return to civilian life, see the recently released data from the 2019 WWP Annual Warrior Survey.
