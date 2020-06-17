Wounded Warrior Project Participates in Panel Discussion on PTSD, Mental Health, and Suicide Prevention Hosted by Brookings Institution

Richardson and Dempsey spoke on WWP's best practices for suicide prevention, both within WWP's program offerings and through collaborative efforts with other veteran service organizations, the VA, and private sector hospitals.

"One of the huge barriers to mental health care is stigma," Richardson said. "It could be a societal stigma relating to the workforce or a personal stigma around how you're feeling. Sadly, even our entertainment stereotypes the impacts of post-traumatic stress. This is why we need to change the narrative and show veterans that seeking treatment works. We must showcase the strength it takes to seek care, not weakness. And veterans who are receiving this care, and getting better from it, are telling their buddies about it. That's normalizing mental health care, and we should keep that going."

"In our Annual Warrior Survey, the VA has been consistently rated as the number one health care resource for veterans who use it, and we want to see more veterans use it," Dempsey said. "But if the first doctor visit happens to be with a doctor in a small town on a main street in Montana, who is not part of the VA's community care network, we want to make sure that the veteran is able to get the help there, where it's available."

