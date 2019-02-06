Wounded Warrior Project Partners with Group Supporting Military Kids
Feb 07, 2019, 09:03 ET
WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced support of Our Military Kids (https://ourmilitarykids.org/), an organization dedicated towards providing extracurricular activities that help military children cope with stress and anxiety, as well as foster a sense of self-confidence, while their parents are recovering or serving overseas. This $100,000 grant will go towards providing academic tutoring, sports programs, and other fun activities.
"Children of wounded veterans are impacted in life-changing ways as they shoulder burdens of caring for their parent," said René Bardorf, WWP senior vice president of government and community relations. "Our Military Kids helps gives military children opportunities to have fun, learn new skills, and enjoy other after school activities. We're proud to partner with Our Military Kids in affecting positive change for these worthy children."
"These activities help kids manage the stress and anxiety that occur when a parent is injured," said Rob Clapper, Executive Director of Our Military Kids. "Recovery can be challenging and time-consuming, and many times the kids are overlooked. We're proud of the fact that almost 25 percent of the grants provided by Our Military Kids are for children of severely injured service members and veterans. By partnering with our organization, Wounded Warrior Project is supporting the entire family during a tough transition and providing a critical outlet for children of wounded warriors."
Since 2012, WWP has partnered with over 120 different organizations involved in the care of America's military community by providing more than $74 million in grants. To learn more about how WWP partnerships with organizations like Our Military Kids are improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.
