Wounded Warrior Project Passes Career Counseling Milestones

Anna Douglas is one of those hired warriors. A Navy veteran, Anna copes with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and several physical injuries. Entering the civilian workforce, she lacked confidence, felt pressure to support her family, and feared the unknown. Working with WWP's career counseling program alleviated those fears. Anna developed her resume-writing and interviewing skills and landed a management program analyst role with the Department of Homeland Security.

"I am very appreciative of what WWP has taught me and helped me achieve," Anna said. "I brag about this program to everyone."

Offered free to warriors and family support members, WWP's career counseling program empowers them to translate military experience into a civilian resume, develop career skills, prepare for job interviews, get connected at job fairs and networking events, and facilitate relationships with potential employers.

WWP launched the program in 2010 to address the high unemployment rate of warriors. According to a WWP survey of the wounded warriors it serves, less than half of the respondents were employed (47%) in 2010. More than 60% of WWP warriors were employed in 2018, marking a more than 13% improvement.

Navy veteran Michael Pannell was unemployed for 18 months before securing his job. He copes with anxiety, migraines, and other physical pain. Engaging with WWP empowered him to get out of the house and interact with other veterans. Working with the career counseling program helped Michael develop his resume and interviewing techniques. WWP ultimately facilitated a meeting with Michael and Baker Distributing, and the company offered him a spot in a management training program.

"I just feel better about myself, knowing that I have an opportunity to show what I can do," Michael said. "At the end of the day, that's really all I need. I just needed the opportunity."

Learn more about how WWP helps veterans find their next opportunity through its career counseling program.

