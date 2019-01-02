Wounded Warrior Project Prepared to Serve in 2019

"We are honored and grateful to be able to serve the men and women who so bravely served us," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "2018 provided powerful examples of warriors living our logo – one warrior carrying another – when they need each other most. 2019 is an opportunity to reach more servicemembers around the nation with lifesaving programs and services."

WWP's Government and Community Relations team led the charge to pass the Mission Act by mobilizing thousands of veterans and supporters. The law improves accountability within VA while increasing health care options for veterans.

WWP launched a new way for supporters to directly help veterans. Carry Forward™, delivered by CSX®, is a unique 5K fitness challenge that pushes participants to carry a flag, weights in a rucksack, or a person while running or walking 3.1 miles.

WWP also increased treatment options for the invisible wounds of war. It is estimated more than 500,000 warriors live with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more than 360,000 live with a traumatic brain injury. In 2018, WWP announced a five-year, $160 million investment in its Warrior Care Network. The partnership with top academic medical centers will transform the way PTSD and brain injuries are treated in veterans. The program will serve nearly 16,000 over the next five years through its intensive outpatient therapy program, traditional outpatient therapy, family programming, and other innovative pilot programs.

"We are thankful for warriors, and the American public for helping make all of this possible," Mike said. "As we reflect on 2018, we also look forward to the opportunities of 2019."

