Wounded Warrior Project Recognized at Travis Manion Foundation Gala

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 7th annual Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) Gala in Philadelphia, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) was honored with the 2018 Community Leadership Award. WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington was in attendance to receive the award on behalf of WWP, where he praised TMF for its work in building resilient networks of local community support and character development across the nation.

"Travis Manion Foundation understands that the bonds that warriors had during their military service are unlike any other," said Linnington. "This year, the total number of young adults reached by Travis Manion Foundation's Character Does Matter program passed 250,000, most of whom are between the ages of 12 and 18. Those kids and young adults have been connected with a positive role model in the form of a veteran or family member of the fallen. I want to say thank you to Travis Manion Foundation for all they do to keep Travis' legacy of 'If Not Me, Then Who' and Brendan's legacy of 'Be Strong, Be Accountable, and Never Complain' alive. Thank you for your commitment to instill character and inculcate a sense of service in the next generation of Americans."

WWP is proud to partner with TMF, supporting its Character Does Matter program to instill character in the next generation of leaders, and Leading with Your Strengths seminars, which aid service members in leveraging their strengths, passions, and skills to thrive personally and professionally in their post-military lives. These seminars also provide individualized tools and resources to help veterans looking for professional development and assistance as they transition from military life to civilian life.

"Wounded Warrior Project understands the complexities involved with military transition, which is precisely why they make such a great partner," said Ryan Manion, Travis Manion Foundation president. "They don't subscribe to a reductive one-size-fits-all approach, and neither do we. Together, we're able to ensure that warriors return to fulfilling and productive civilian lives with all their needs being met, beginning with personal healing and continuing to community reintegration. Travis Manion Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project are working together to establish a continuum of care for veterans that places a premium on finding new purpose and a continued way to serve for one of our country's greatest assets—our military community."

"I have witnessed the strength, resilience, and commitment of our brave men and women while serving beside them—and as they return home and transition back into civilian life," said Linnington. "I've seen firsthand how those first years back home can set the stage for the rest of a warrior's life. Their military experiences redefined their tribes and what that type of camaraderie means to them. That's why the veteran and military service community can do more together, to support these veterans where they can thrive best—in their local community. Wounded Warrior Project can fill some gaps, but a full network of support is needed to meet each warrior where they are, in their communities. And Travis Manion Foundation has done a phenomenal job in meeting those needs."

The long-term resiliency and well-being of the military community requires ever-changing and innovative care solutions across a spectrum of providers. That's why since 2012, WWP has supported over 120 organizations involved in the care of America's military community. To learn more about how WWP's collaboration with organizations like TMF are building stronger communities for warriors and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.

