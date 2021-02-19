Wounded Warrior Project Supports Bill Introduction for Global War on Terrorism Memorial

"As we approach the 20-year mark since the 9/11 attacks, Wounded Warrior Project is proud to support this fitting tribute that will stand alongside other notable monuments in DC. May it serve as a prominent reminder of the brave men and women who fought and sacrificed so much for their country," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We believe this generation of warriors has earned their own place on the mall and should be recognized and honored for their service at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial."

This legislation was introduced by co-sponsors who are combat veterans, Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI), with the full support of WWP and other veterans service organizations. WWP fully supports this effort, and its goal is to see the bill enacted before Memorial Day 2021.

Read more about the legislation here. Learn more about WWP's other legislative priorities and how we work with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

