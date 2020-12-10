Wounded Warrior Project Supports McDonough Nomination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) congratulates Mr. Denis McDonough on his nomination as the 11th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

If confirmed, WWP looks forward to working closely with Mr. McDonough. We will continue to be a resourceful and knowledgeable partner to the VA in providing the programs and services so essential to effective transition back into civilian life for our nation's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.