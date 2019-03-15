Wounded Warrior Project Supports Veterans' Children with Comfort Crew for Military Kids

This grant of $30,000 will help Comfort Crew prepare military children who are coping with unique challenges they may face as a result of their parents' deployment, so they can positively impact themselves and their families. Through this grant, Comfort Crew ( https://www.comfortcrew.org ) will provide an outlet for parents to talk with their children about their veteran's injury, foster open communication, and build resiliency.

"When our nation's warriors are wounded in service to their country, it affects their children too," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Often times, the strongest road to recovery begins at home, and too often we forget to support the families of wounded veterans. That's why we're supporting Comfort Crew and their efforts to connect children of our severely injured warriors with resources to help them cope with their parent's injury."

"We are very honored to be working with Wounded Warrior Project to provide this much needed support to our military families," said Ronda Englander, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Comfort Crew for Military Kids. "It's so important we recognize the whole family serves"

To learn more about how WWP partnerships with organizations like Comfort Crew are improving the lives of millions of warriors and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.

